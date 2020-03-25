Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Bowls

March 25, 2020 | 1:44pm
Photo courtesy of Bits and Bites
Store-bought buffalo sauce is doused over cauliflower florets before baking for a flavorful and brilliant spin on the starchy vegetable.
Recipe courtesy of Bits and Bites
Ingredients
- 1 head cauliflower separated into medium, small florets
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 Cup buffalo sauce
- To build bowls: mixed greens, vegetables of choice diced, chopped or sliced, ranch dressing
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F and line baking sheet with parchment paper
In a large bowl, mix together oil, buffalo sauce and cauliflower until florets are evenly coated.
Spread cauliflower onto the parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Make sure that they are evenly spread out.
Bake the cauliflower for 35-40 minutes, allow to cool and assemble your bowls.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving127
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein5g11%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B120.3µg10.5%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.1%
Vitamin C66mg74%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K48µg40%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)85µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)85µg21%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus90mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium480mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.8%
Sodium55mg2%
Water150gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
