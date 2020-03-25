  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Bowls

March 25, 2020 | 1:44pm
A cauliflower game-changer
Photo courtesy of Bits and Bites

Store-bought buffalo sauce is doused over cauliflower florets before baking for a flavorful and brilliant spin on the starchy vegetable. 

Recipe courtesy of Bits and Bites

 

Ready in
60 m
25 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
127
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 head cauliflower separated into medium, small florets
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 Cup buffalo sauce
  • To build bowls: mixed greens, vegetables of choice diced, chopped or sliced, ranch dressing

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°F and line baking sheet with parchment paper

In a large bowl, mix together oil, buffalo sauce and cauliflower until florets are evenly coated.

Spread cauliflower onto the parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Make sure that they are evenly spread out.

Bake the cauliflower for 35-40 minutes, allow to cool and assemble your bowls. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving127
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein5g11%
Carbs7g2%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B120.3µg10.5%
Vitamin B60.3mg24.1%
Vitamin C66mg74%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K48µg40%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)85µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)85µg21%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus90mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium480mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.8%
Sodium55mg2%
Water150gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
Tags
best recipes