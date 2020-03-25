Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Bowls

Preheat oven to 375°F and line baking sheet with parchment paper

In a large bowl, mix together oil, buffalo sauce and cauliflower until florets are evenly coated.

Spread cauliflower onto the parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Make sure that they are evenly spread out.

Bake the cauliflower for 35-40 minutes, allow to cool and assemble your bowls.