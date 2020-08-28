Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese

For that spicy kick, simply add sriracha sauce to the cheese sauce base for a spicy reddish roux. The rest of the bold flavors come from the fire-roasted tomatoes, jalapeños, Gruyere, blue cheese and smoked mozzarella.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Notes
TIP: Try making it healthy by using cooked cauliflower instead of pasta.
Ingredients
- 1 package boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 Pound cavatappi or other curly pasta
- 1 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 6 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 Cups chopped celery
- 1 Cup diced onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Teaspoons flour
- 2 1/2 Cups 2% milk
- 2 Tablespoons Sriracha sauce
- 1 can fire-roasted tomatoes (15-ounces)
- 1/2 Cup pickled jalapeño
- 6 Cups shredded Gruyere cheese
- 1 ball smoked mozzarella (1/2 lb.), cut into 1/2-inch chunks
- 1 Cup fresh bread crumbs or Panko crumbs
- 1 Cup crumbled blue cheese
Directions
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain.
On a plastic cutting board, cube the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. Toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with smoked paprika, salt and pepper. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken cubes and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until browned on all sides. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
In the same pot or Dutch oven, heat the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the celery, onion and garlic and cook for 5 to 6 minutes until vegetables are softened. Whisk the flour into the vegetable mixture until smooth. Cook for 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and Sriracha sauce and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in the fire-roasted tomatoes, jalapeños, Gruyere cheese, smoked mozzarella and cooked chicken cubes. Fold in the cooked pasta and toss to coat.
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Spray a 9- by 13-inch casserole or baking dish with cooking spray. Pour the pasta into the prepared baking dish and top with Panko crumbs and blue cheese crumbles. Bake in a preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes until bubbly and golden on top. Let the casserole rest for 5 to 7 minutes before serving. Serve with a side salad for a complete meal.