Buffalo Chicken Macaroni and Cheese

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 7 minutes. Drain.

On a plastic cutting board, cube the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces. Toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and season with smoked paprika, salt and pepper. In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken cubes and cook for 5 to 7 minutes until browned on all sides. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

In the same pot or Dutch oven, heat the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the celery, onion and garlic and cook for 5 to 6 minutes until vegetables are softened. Whisk the flour into the vegetable mixture until smooth. Cook for 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and Sriracha sauce and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in the fire-roasted tomatoes, jalapeños, Gruyere cheese, smoked mozzarella and cooked chicken cubes. Fold in the cooked pasta and toss to coat.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Spray a 9- by 13-inch casserole or baking dish with cooking spray. Pour the pasta into the prepared baking dish and top with Panko crumbs and blue cheese crumbles. Bake in a preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes until bubbly and golden on top. Let the casserole rest for 5 to 7 minutes before serving. Serve with a side salad for a complete meal.