Buckwheat Breakfast Bowl

In a medium saucepan, combine the buckwheat and 2 cups water and cook until tender, about 30 minutes.

In a large saucepan, bring the milk to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the cooked buckwheat, cinnamon, and dates.

Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the milk has somewhat reduced and the mixture has thickened.

For each serving, scoop 1⁄2 cup of the steeped buckwheat into a bowl and pour 1⁄4 cup of the milk over it.

Top with a spoonful of shredded coconut, some currants and walnuts, and a pinch of cinnamon.