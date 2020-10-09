  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Buckwheat Breakfast Bowl

October 9, 2020 | 1:57pm
This gluten-free breakfast dish is comforting and so aromatic
Photo courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim

This Egyptian breakfast dish is made with buckwheat, coconut and cinnamon, and is also referred to as groats. Despite the name, there’s no wheat in here, so it’s gluten-free and it comes together in a flash if you precook the buckwheat in the rice cooker. 

Recipe courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim,  Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
276
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup uncooked buckwheat, rinsed
  • 2 Cups almond milk
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 4 dates, pitted and finely chopped

Toppings

  • 2 Teaspoons unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 2 Tablespoons dried currants
  • 2 Tablespoons walnuts, crushed
  • Ground cinnamon

Directions

Toppings

In a medium saucepan, combine the buckwheat and 2 cups water and cook until tender, about 30 minutes.

In a large saucepan, bring the milk to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the cooked buckwheat, cinnamon, and dates.

Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the milk has somewhat reduced and the mixture has thickened.

For each serving, scoop 1⁄2 cup of the steeped buckwheat into a bowl and pour 1⁄4 cup of the milk over it.

Top with a spoonful of shredded coconut, some currants and walnuts, and a pinch of cinnamon. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving276
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Protein8g15%
Carbs55g18%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B60.2mg15.7%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.4%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium280mg28%
Fiber8g32%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium129mg31%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg22%
Phosphorus236mg34%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium509mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.4%
Sodium87mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.3%
Water579gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
