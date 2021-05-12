Spicy lobster pasta is a fabulous special occasion dish that's surprisingly easy to make at home. This recipe makes good use of the whole lobster, incorporating the cooked shells to create stock that infuses the tomato sauce with the crustacean's unique flavor.
This recipe is by Chef Julian Marucci of Pazo restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
The lobsters may be cooked at home or may be steamed at the store where purchased.
Total time includes time to cook the lobsters.
Ingredients
To cook lobsters at home:
- 4 (1-pound) lobsters
For the pasta:
- 1 small onion
- 1 stalk celery
- 1 small carrot
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Fresno chili pepper, chopped
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 quart tomato sauce
- 2 Pounds bucatini pasta (a thick spaghetti-like pasta with a hole through the center)
- 4 to 6 leaves basil, torn
- Salt, to taste
Directions
To cook lobsters at home:
Step 1: Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Fill a nearby sink or large bowl with ice water.
Step 2: Cook 4 (1-pound) live lobsters, in batches, for 5 minutes each. Do not try to cook all the lobsters at once; they should be cooked in batches to keep the water boiling.
Step 3: After 5 minutes, remove the cooked lobsters from the pot, place them in the ice water bath and run cold water over them to cool them as quickly as possible.
For the pasta:
Step 1: Clean and remove all lobster meat from the tail, claws and knuckles. Do not discard the lobsters shells; set them aside. Cut the lobster meat into large pieces and keep cold.
Step 2: To a large pot, add the lobster shells, 1 small onion, 1 stalk celery, 1 small carrot and 1 bay leaf. Add enough cold water to barely cover the shells. Place over medium heat and simmer until about 1/4 of the liquid remains. Strain, reserving the liquid.
Step 3: Into another pot, pour just enough extra-virgin olive oil to cover the bottom of the pan (about 2 to 3 tablespoons). Place over low heat and add 1 chopped Fresno chili. (If you like spicy foods, add the chili's seeds.)
Step 4: Add 1 whole garlic clove and cook on low heat with the chili pepper. Remove the garlic as it begins to color, after about 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 5: With the pot still on low heat, add 1 quart tomato sauce. Add the strained lobster stock to the pot with the tomato sauce. Cook for 1 hour over low heat.
Step 6: Cook 2 pounds bucatini pasta in salted water for the time indicated on the box, minus 2 minutes. (The pasta will finish cooking in the sauce.)
Step 7: Taste the sauce, and add salt to taste. Add the lobster meat and 4 to 6 torn basil leaves to the sauce.
Step 8: Strain the pasta, and add it to the tomato sauce, cooking for an additional 2 minutes to finish the pasta and allow it to absorb flavor from the sauce.
Step 9: Taste again and, if necessary, add salt. Divide into 4 portions and serve.