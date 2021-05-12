Step 1: Clean and remove all lobster meat from the tail, claws and knuckles. Do not discard the lobsters shells; set them aside. Cut the lobster meat into large pieces and keep cold.

Step 2: To a large pot, add the lobster shells, 1 small onion, 1 stalk celery, 1 small carrot and 1 bay leaf. Add enough cold water to barely cover the shells. Place over medium heat and simmer until about 1/4 of the liquid remains. Strain, reserving the liquid.

Step 3: Into another pot, pour just enough extra-virgin olive oil to cover the bottom of the pan (about 2 to 3 tablespoons). Place over low heat and add 1 chopped Fresno chili. (If you like spicy foods, add the chili's seeds.)

Step 4: Add 1 whole garlic clove and cook on low heat with the chili pepper. Remove the garlic as it begins to color, after about 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 5: With the pot still on low heat, add 1 quart tomato sauce. Add the strained lobster stock to the pot with the tomato sauce. Cook for 1 hour over low heat.

Step 6: Cook 2 pounds bucatini pasta in salted water for the time indicated on the box, minus 2 minutes. (The pasta will finish cooking in the sauce.)

Step 7: Taste the sauce, and add salt to taste. Add the lobster meat and 4 to 6 torn basil leaves to the sauce.

Step 8: Strain the pasta, and add it to the tomato sauce, cooking for an additional 2 minutes to finish the pasta and allow it to absorb flavor from the sauce.

Step 9: Taste again and, if necessary, add salt. Divide into 4 portions and serve.