Broccoli Kugel

This easy, delicious kugel becomes an instant favorite of everyone who tastes it. I was first given the recipe long ago by a dear friend, who'd just received it from her sister and was raving about how wonderful it was. I started making it every week, and even included it in a book I wrote about Shabbat. —Yvette Alt Miller
This recipe is from Yvette Alt Miller's "Angels at the Table: A Practical Guide to Celebrating Shabbat" (Continuum, 2001) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 large stalks broccoli (or 4 10-ounce boxes of frozen chopped broccoli)
- 1 Cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons onion soup mix
- 4 eggs
- Dash of white pepper (or black pepper if you don't have white)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Bring a large pot of water to boil.
Step 2: Boil 4 large stalks broccoli (or 4 10-ounce boxes of frozen chopped broccoli) until very soft. Drain, cool, and mash with a fork in a bowl.
Step 3: Add 1 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons onion soup mix, 4 eggs, and a dash of white or black pepper. Mix until well blended.
Step 4: Pour mixture into a lined 8-inch or 9-inch baking pan and bake uncovered for 1 hour.
Step 5: Let cool, then cut into squares. Serve hot or cold.