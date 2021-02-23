  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Broccoli Kugel

February 23, 2021 | 1:56pm
Serve hot or cold
Broccoli Kugel
This easy, delicious kugel becomes an instant favorite of everyone who tastes it. I was first given the recipe long ago by a dear friend, who'd just received it from her sister and was raving about how wonderful it was. I started making it every week, and even included it in a book I wrote about Shabbat. —Yvette Alt Miller

This recipe is from Yvette Alt Miller's "Angels at the Table: A Practical Guide to Celebrating Shabbat" (Continuum, 2001) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
333
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 large stalks broccoli (or 4 10-ounce boxes of frozen chopped broccoli)
  • 1 Cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons onion soup mix
  • 4 eggs
  • Dash of white pepper (or black pepper if you don't have white)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Bring a large pot of water to boil.

Step 2: Boil 4 large stalks broccoli (or 4 10-ounce boxes of frozen chopped broccoli) until very soft. Drain, cool, and mash with a fork in a bowl.

Step 3: Add 1 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons onion soup mix, 4 eggs, and a dash of white or black pepper. Mix until well blended.

Step 4: Pour mixture into a lined 8-inch or 9-inch baking pan and bake uncovered for 1 hour.

Step 5: Let cool, then cut into squares. Serve hot or cold.

