Broccoli Kugel

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Bring a large pot of water to boil.

Step 2: Boil 4 large stalks broccoli (or 4 10-ounce boxes of frozen chopped broccoli) until very soft. Drain, cool, and mash with a fork in a bowl.

Step 3: Add 1 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons onion soup mix, 4 eggs, and a dash of white or black pepper. Mix until well blended.

Step 4: Pour mixture into a lined 8-inch or 9-inch baking pan and bake uncovered for 1 hour.

Step 5: Let cool, then cut into squares. Serve hot or cold.