Broccoli and Blue Cheese Soup

On a unforgettable Cheese Journey in England, we brought home this recipe for soup

I made a huge batch of soup. This recipe yielded 2 quarts. I served 1½ cup portions. In retrospect, the soup is so rich, a more sensible portion would be a single cup. This recipe will yield 8 servings of that size. The cheese should be to taste. But I wanted the Stilton to come through, so I used fully a half pound of cheese. This soup was served at lunch with a buffet of cold ham, hard-cooked eggs, and several salads. It would be a very nice opening to a dinner party. There’s one caution: Ringing in my ears as I ladled the leftover soup into containers was the admonishment by one of my fellow travelers and cheese authorities, Jamie Png, ‘never, never, never freeze cheese’. If you don’t serve all the soup at once, enjoy it the next day or two.

I’ve just been in England on an incredible trip. I joined Cheese Journeys, a remarkable travel company that specializes in taking Cheese aficionados on in-depth Cheese Tours (www.cheesejourneys.com). We went from London to Devon and Somerset, seeing Cheese being made and much, much more in the glorious English countryside. And the first thing I did when I got home was to re-create one of the extraordinary dishes we were treated to.

Created by one of the two private chefs who accompany its Cheese travelers, this soup was a huge hit. All my fellow Cheese Heads were clamoring for the recipe. I took it upon myself to sit down with the chef and get it. This is a lovely rich, creamy soup. Broccoli and a slew of supporting vegetables create a broth to which Cream and Blue Cheese are added at the last moment. While I went out and bought England’s most famous Blue Cheese, Stilton, specifically to make the soup, you could easily use any leftover Blue from your next Cheese Board.

The Chef in question was Musa Francis. Half Indian, half English, “with a touch of French thrown in”, Musa is a private chef in London. And believe it or not, he has a very specific clientele: Architects. He counts some very famous names among his patrons. And this soup makes it easy to taste why. Take your time cooking it. Let the leeks, onion and garlic melt into the butter before adding the celery, carrots and broccoli stalks and cook them down before adding the Chicken Stock and water. Cook that for a good half hour or more. Puree the soup with an immersion blender. (If you don’t have one, use a blender and purée the soup in batches.). Add the florets for a further 15 minutes, puree again. Then add the cream and the cheese, use a heavy hand with the salt and taste as you go along.