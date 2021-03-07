Step 1: You may skip the first step if you are using leftover meat. Season brisket with salt and pepper. In a sauté pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Sear brisket for 3 minutes on each side. Lower heat, cover and cook brisket for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, checking periodically. If meat seems to be burning, lower heat further.

Step 2: Shred meat (about 2 1/2 cups). Set aside.

Step 3: In a sauté pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add 1 diced white or yellow onion and 1 diced red onion and sauté 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and a pinch of coarse black pepper. Sauté 5 additional minutes. Stir in 3 tablespoons orange juice, then taste to adjust the seasoning. Remove from heat and stir in shredded meat.

Step 4: Prepare 10 (6-inch) crepes as directed below. (You'll have more than you need, so freeze extras or fill as desired.)

Step 5: Place 2 tablespoons of the onion-meat filling towards the bottom-center of each crepe. Roll, eggroll-style: fold up bottom to cover filling. Fold in sides, then roll upward to close.

Step 6: In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, heat 1 inch of oil. When hot (eggrolls should sizzle when slipped into the pan), fry eggrolls until golden, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.