I love eggrolls all year, and especially on Passover, when we can fill a crepe with any veggies, like sautéed shredded cabbage, kohlrabi and carrots, and fry them. They're awesome, and you can use any leftover meat you want and turn them into this great appetizer. —Leah Schapira
This recipe is adapted from "Passover Made Easy" by Leah Schapira and Victoria Dwek (Artscroll, 2013) and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Notes
Make your own Passover Teriyaki Sauce to use for dipping the brisket egg rolls.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Pound brisket (2 1/2 cups cooked shredded meat)
- Salt to taste
- Coarse black pepper to taste
- 1/4 Cup oil, divided, plus more for frying
- 1 medium white or yellow onion, diced
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- Pinch coarse black pepper
- 3 Tablespoons orange juice
- 10 (6-inch) crepes, recipe follows
For the crepes:
- 12 large eggs
- 3/4 Cups potato starch
- 1 Cup water
- 1 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Step 1: You may skip the first step if you are using leftover meat. Season brisket with salt and pepper. In a sauté pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Sear brisket for 3 minutes on each side. Lower heat, cover and cook brisket for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, checking periodically. If meat seems to be burning, lower heat further.
Step 2: Shred meat (about 2 1/2 cups). Set aside.
Step 3: In a sauté pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add 1 diced white or yellow onion and 1 diced red onion and sauté 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and a pinch of coarse black pepper. Sauté 5 additional minutes. Stir in 3 tablespoons orange juice, then taste to adjust the seasoning. Remove from heat and stir in shredded meat.
Step 4: Prepare 10 (6-inch) crepes as directed below. (You'll have more than you need, so freeze extras or fill as desired.)
Step 5: Place 2 tablespoons of the onion-meat filling towards the bottom-center of each crepe. Roll, eggroll-style: fold up bottom to cover filling. Fold in sides, then roll upward to close.
Step 6: In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, heat 1 inch of oil. When hot (eggrolls should sizzle when slipped into the pan), fry eggrolls until golden, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.
For the crepes:
Step 1: In a blender (or using an immersion blender), beat 12 large eggs. Add 3/4 cup potato starch, 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon salt. Blend until smooth.
Step 2: Lightly grease a crepe pan or skillet. Heat over medium-high heat. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of the batter and swirl the pan to coat the bottom with a thin layer. Let cook until crepe is firm and edges appear golden, about 1 minute. Flip crepe, using a slotted spatula. Cook for 15 seconds and flip over onto plate. Repeat with remaining batter, re-greasing the pan as necessary. Stack crepes as they are completed.