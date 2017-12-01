Breakfast-Style Arepas Like A Chef

Peel and dice raw beets, place it in the blender with the water, oil and salt blended until smooth.

In the bowl of a stand mixer combine the ingredients blended in the blender and the masa harina (corn flour).

Mix on medium/low for 5 minutes until mixture is homogeneous.

Cover dough with moist towel and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Once is rested, portion dough in to 6 oz. balls, flattening each as if making a burger patty until it is about inch thick and 4 inches in diameter. The edges should be tapered instead of at and straight.

Set all arepas on a parchment-lined sheet tray.

Heat the grill until hot. Alternatively, heat the oven to 375°

Heat a griddle on medium heat, swirling a little oil on its surface. Cook each arepa on the griddle for 2 minutes per side.

Finish each arepa on the hot grill by cooking it for 5 minutes on each side. Alternatively, bake in the oven for 10–15 minutes, until golden and crunchy on the outside. It is baked through when it sounds hollow if tapped in the middle.

Remove to a rack to cool.