Step 1: Use a vegetable peeler to carve 2 peeled carrots into long strips. Pile strips into a bowl; rub with 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon sriracha. Pour in 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar and enough cold water to cover.

Step 2: Let soak at room temperature, briefly—or up to two days, chilled. When ready to build sandwiches, drain carrots, rinse and pat dry.

Step 3: In a bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, the remaining 2 tablespoons sriracha, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Chill this spicy sauce.

Step 4: Cut 1 loaf ciabatta bread into four 3-by-3-inch squares. (Save any extra bread for crumb duty.) Slice in half horizontally. Open sandwich sets, crust down, crumb up.

Step 5: Spread both crumb sides of each sandwich with the spicy sauce. Sprinkle both sides of each with 1/2 cup mixed fresh cilantro and mint leaves. Settle some jalapeno sticks (from 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, sliced into matchsticks), cucumber crescents (from 1/2 cucumber, peeled, halved, seeded, sliced into crescents) and carrot curls on both sides. Fold 2 slices brown-sugar bacon (recipe follows) onto each bottom half.

Step 6: Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour in a little canola oil. When hot, fry 4 eggs, turning once, to your liking. It takes about 4 minutes for edges that are crisp, whites that are set and yolks that aren't.

Step 7: Top each bacon set with 1 fried egg. (They may hang over the edges a bit—that's OK.) Close up sandwiches. Enjoy.