Breakfast Banh Mi

August 22, 2021 | 3:00pm
Perk up your morning with this breakfast sandwich
Breakfast Banh Mi recipe - The Daily Meal
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

This unique breakfast dish adds egg, bacon and sriracha to the banh mi, a traditional Vietnamese sandwich. It's a sure-fire way to perk up your morning.

This recipe is adapted from a recipe by chef David Sherman of Cafe Cito in Baltimore, Maryland. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
49 m
45 m
(prepare time)
4 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 carrots, peeled
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
  • 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 loaf ciabatta bread
  • 1/2 Cup mixed fresh cilantro and mint leaves
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, sliced into matchsticks
  • 1/2 cucumber, peeled, halved, seeded, sliced into crescents
  • 8 slices brown-sugar bacon (recipe follows)
  • Canola oil
  • 4 eggs

For the brown-sugar bacon:

  • 1/3 Cup dark brown sugar
  • 8 strips thick-cut bacon
  • Soy sauce
  • Black pepper

Directions

Step 1: Use a vegetable peeler to carve 2 peeled carrots into long strips. Pile strips into a bowl; rub with 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon sriracha. Pour in 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar and enough cold water to cover.

Step 2: Let soak at room temperature, briefly—or up to two days, chilled. When ready to build sandwiches, drain carrots, rinse and pat dry.

Step 3: In a bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, the remaining 2 tablespoons sriracha, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Chill this spicy sauce.

Step 4: Cut 1 loaf ciabatta bread into four 3-by-3-inch squares. (Save any extra bread for crumb duty.) Slice in half horizontally. Open sandwich sets, crust down, crumb up.

Step 5: Spread both crumb sides of each sandwich with the spicy sauce. Sprinkle both sides of each with 1/2 cup mixed fresh cilantro and mint leaves. Settle some jalapeno sticks (from 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, sliced into matchsticks), cucumber crescents (from 1/2 cucumber, peeled, halved, seeded, sliced into crescents) and carrot curls on both sides. Fold 2 slices brown-sugar bacon (recipe follows) onto each bottom half.

Step 6: Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour in a little canola oil. When hot, fry 4 eggs, turning once, to your liking. It takes about 4 minutes for edges that are crisp, whites that are set and yolks that aren't.

Step 7: Top each bacon set with 1 fried egg. (They may hang over the edges a bit—that's OK.) Close up sandwiches. Enjoy.

For the brown-sugar bacon:

Step 1: Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Set a rack on top. Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Spread out 1/3 cup dark-brown sugar on a plate. Brush 8 strips thick-cut bacon on both sides with soy sauce. Press one side into the sugar.

Step 3: Set bacon strips, sugar-side up, on the rack. Grind on some black pepper. Slide into the oven and bake until dark brown (but not entirely crisp), about 25 minutes. Cool.

Tags
bacon
Banh Mi
best recipes
breakfast
breakfast sandwich
brunch
cilantro
eggs
sandwich
sriracha
vietnam
Brown Sugar Bacon
vietnamese cuisine
main dish
rice wine vinegar
pickled carrots
