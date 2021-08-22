This unique breakfast dish adds egg, bacon and sriracha to the banh mi, a traditional Vietnamese sandwich. It's a sure-fire way to perk up your morning.
This recipe is adapted from a recipe by chef David Sherman of Cafe Cito in Baltimore, Maryland. This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 carrots, peeled
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 1/8 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
- 2 Tablespoons rice wine vinegar
- 1/2 Cup mayonnaise
- 2 Teaspoons soy sauce
- 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 loaf ciabatta bread
- 1/2 Cup mixed fresh cilantro and mint leaves
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, sliced into matchsticks
- 1/2 cucumber, peeled, halved, seeded, sliced into crescents
- 8 slices brown-sugar bacon (recipe follows)
- Canola oil
- 4 eggs
For the brown-sugar bacon:
- 1/3 Cup dark brown sugar
- 8 strips thick-cut bacon
- Soy sauce
- Black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Use a vegetable peeler to carve 2 peeled carrots into long strips. Pile strips into a bowl; rub with 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon sriracha. Pour in 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar and enough cold water to cover.
Step 2: Let soak at room temperature, briefly—or up to two days, chilled. When ready to build sandwiches, drain carrots, rinse and pat dry.
Step 3: In a bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, the remaining 2 tablespoons sriracha, 2 teaspoons soy sauce and 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Chill this spicy sauce.
Step 4: Cut 1 loaf ciabatta bread into four 3-by-3-inch squares. (Save any extra bread for crumb duty.) Slice in half horizontally. Open sandwich sets, crust down, crumb up.
Step 5: Spread both crumb sides of each sandwich with the spicy sauce. Sprinkle both sides of each with 1/2 cup mixed fresh cilantro and mint leaves. Settle some jalapeno sticks (from 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded, sliced into matchsticks), cucumber crescents (from 1/2 cucumber, peeled, halved, seeded, sliced into crescents) and carrot curls on both sides. Fold 2 slices brown-sugar bacon (recipe follows) onto each bottom half.
Step 6: Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Pour in a little canola oil. When hot, fry 4 eggs, turning once, to your liking. It takes about 4 minutes for edges that are crisp, whites that are set and yolks that aren't.
Step 7: Top each bacon set with 1 fried egg. (They may hang over the edges a bit—that's OK.) Close up sandwiches. Enjoy.
For the brown-sugar bacon:
Step 1: Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Set a rack on top. Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Spread out 1/3 cup dark-brown sugar on a plate. Brush 8 strips thick-cut bacon on both sides with soy sauce. Press one side into the sugar.
Step 3: Set bacon strips, sugar-side up, on the rack. Grind on some black pepper. Slide into the oven and bake until dark brown (but not entirely crisp), about 25 minutes. Cool.