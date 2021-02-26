Mustard seed and other spices give these pickles their bite

If you love pickles, why not try making them at home? This is a simple recipe with delicious results.
This recipe is by Eric Beaulieu, garde manger chef at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Coconut Creek, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound Kirby cucumbers, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 1/4 Cup kosher salt
- 2 1/2 cups sugar
- 8 Cups white vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon mustard seeds
- 3/4 Teaspoons celery seeds
- 3/4 Teaspoons ground turmeric
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves
Directions
Step 1: Using a large mixing bowl, combine 1 pound Kirby cucumbers (sliced 1/4-inch thick), 1 small onion (thinly sliced), 1/4 cup kosher salt and enough ice to cover. Mix well.
Step 2: Let stand for three hours. Drain and rinse, then drain again.
Step 3: In a large sauce pan, combine 2 1/2 cups sugar, 8 cups white vinegar, 1 tablespoon mustard seeds, 3/4 teaspoon celery seeds, 3/4 teaspoon ground turmeric and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves. Bring to a boil.
Step 4: Add cucumbers and resume boiling for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 5: Ladle cucumbers and brine into jars, cover with lids and refrigerate for 1 to 2 weeks.