2 ratings

Bread and Butter Pickles

February 26, 2021
Mustard seed and other spices give these pickles their bite
Bread and Butter Pickles
Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel

If you love pickles, why not try making them at home? This is a simple recipe with delicious results.

This recipe is by Eric Beaulieu, garde manger chef at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek in Coconut Creek, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
3 h and 5 m
3 h
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
202
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Kirby cucumbers, sliced 1/4-inch thick
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 Cup kosher salt
  • 2 1/2 cups sugar
  • 8 Cups white vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon mustard seeds
  • 3/4 Teaspoons celery seeds
  • 3/4 Teaspoons ground turmeric
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves

Directions

Step 1: Using a large mixing bowl, combine 1 pound Kirby cucumbers (sliced 1/4-inch thick), 1 small onion (thinly sliced), 1/4 cup kosher salt and enough ice to cover. Mix well.

Step 2: Let stand for three hours. Drain and rinse, then drain again.

Step 3: In a large sauce pan, combine 2 1/2 cups sugar, 8 cups white vinegar, 1 tablespoon mustard seeds, 3/4 teaspoon celery seeds, 3/4 teaspoon ground turmeric and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves. Bring to a boil.

Step 4: Add cucumbers and resume boiling for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 5: Ladle cucumbers and brine into jars, cover with lids and refrigerate for 1 to 2 weeks.

Tags
best recipes
Bread and Butter
condiment
cucumber
how to
pickled vegetables
pickles
snack
spices
vegetable
vinegar
kirby cucumber