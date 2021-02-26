Mustard seed and other spices give these pickles their bite

Step 1: Using a large mixing bowl, combine 1 pound Kirby cucumbers (sliced 1/4-inch thick), 1 small onion (thinly sliced), 1/4 cup kosher salt and enough ice to cover. Mix well.

Step 2: Let stand for three hours. Drain and rinse, then drain again.

Step 3: In a large sauce pan, combine 2 1/2 cups sugar, 8 cups white vinegar, 1 tablespoon mustard seeds, 3/4 teaspoon celery seeds, 3/4 teaspoon ground turmeric and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves. Bring to a boil.

Step 4: Add cucumbers and resume boiling for 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 5: Ladle cucumbers and brine into jars, cover with lids and refrigerate for 1 to 2 weeks.