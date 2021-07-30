  1. Home


Great Lakes Distillery Brandy Slush

July 30, 2021 | 11:24am
By
A classic Wisconsin cocktail
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

This recipe, which was originally published in my book “Wisconsin Cocktails,” is a classic take on a brandy slush. You’re more likely to find a brandy slush at a summer party than on a bar menu. While you don’t need a recipe, strictly speaking, this will give you a clear roadmap.

Ready in
4 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
14
Servings
Ingredients

  • 6 green tea bags
  • 9 Cups water
  • 2 Cups Brightonwoods apple brandy or other brandy
  • 1/2 Cup Good Land orange liqueur or other orange liqueur
  • 12 Ounces lemonade concentrate, thawed
  • orange juice concentrate, thawed
  • Soda water, to top

Directions

Step 1: Brew the 6 green tea bags in 2 cups boiling water and steep according to directions.

Step 2: Remove and discard tea bags. Stir together the tea, 2 cups brandy, 1/2 cup orange liqueur, 12 ounces thawed lemonade concentrate, 12 ounces thawed orange juice concentrate and remaining 7 cups of water until well mixed.

Step 3: Pour into a container and freeze for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

Step 4: To serve, scoop one or two scoops of slush into a glass, then top with soda.

