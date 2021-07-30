This recipe, which was originally published in my book “Wisconsin Cocktails,” is a classic take on a brandy slush. You’re more likely to find a brandy slush at a summer party than on a bar menu. While you don’t need a recipe, strictly speaking, this will give you a clear roadmap.
Ingredients
- 6 green tea bags
- 9 Cups water
- 2 Cups Brightonwoods apple brandy or other brandy
- 1/2 Cup Good Land orange liqueur or other orange liqueur
- 12 Ounces lemonade concentrate, thawed
- orange juice concentrate, thawed
- Soda water, to top
Directions
Step 1: Brew the 6 green tea bags in 2 cups boiling water and steep according to directions.
Step 2: Remove and discard tea bags. Stir together the tea, 2 cups brandy, 1/2 cup orange liqueur, 12 ounces thawed lemonade concentrate, 12 ounces thawed orange juice concentrate and remaining 7 cups of water until well mixed.
Step 3: Pour into a container and freeze for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.
Step 4: To serve, scoop one or two scoops of slush into a glass, then top with soda.
