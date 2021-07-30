Step 1: Brew the 6 green tea bags in 2 cups boiling water and steep according to directions.

Step 2: Remove and discard tea bags. Stir together the tea, 2 cups brandy, 1/2 cup orange liqueur, 12 ounces thawed lemonade concentrate, 12 ounces thawed orange juice concentrate and remaining 7 cups of water until well mixed.

Step 3: Pour into a container and freeze for at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

Step 4: To serve, scoop one or two scoops of slush into a glass, then top with soda.

