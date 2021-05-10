Brandied fruit is excellent to have on hand for desserts all year long, or to make a cheeseboard a little more interesting. It also makes a great gift for birthdays and the holidays. Feel free to switch out your favorite fruit in this recipe.
This recipe is by Jane Weimann of Woodstock, Connecticut, and was originally published in the Hartford Courant.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup sliced fresh or canned cherries
- 1 Cup chunk pineapple
- 1 Cup sliced canned peaches
- 1 Cup sliced canned apricots
- 1 Cup sugar
- Brandy to taste
Directions
Step 1: Drain juice from 1 cup cherries, 1 cup pineapple, 1 cup sliced canned peaches and 1 cup sliced canned apricots.
Step 2: In a large bowl, mix fruit with 1 cup sugar and brandy to taste.
Step 3: Mix well and store in covered container at room temperature. Stir daily.
Step 4: Every 3 weeks, add 1 more cup sugar and 1 more cup of fruit (can be any type of fruit, or a mix), as the contents diminsh. Stir well. Keeps indefinitely.