Trim away fennel stalks. Chop frilly green fronds to use later as garnish. Halve each bulb root to stalk, then cut each half into 3 or 4 wedges.

Heat the olive oil in a wide skillet over medium-high heat.

Add fennel and cook, turning now and then, until nicely browned, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic; stir 30 seconds.

Stir in broth, salt and pepper.

Cover, reduce heat and let simmer until fennel is tender, about 15 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to move fennel to a serving platter.

Add butter to pan; heat remaining liquid over medium-high until thick and shiny, about 2 minutes.

Pour sauce over fennel.

Garnish with Parmesan curls and reserved fronds.