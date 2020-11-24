  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Braised Fennel

November 24, 2020 | 12:20pm
Fennel is fine with a little love
braised fennel
Bill Hogan, Chicago Tribune

When browned in oil, braised in broth and brushed with butter, fennel is mighty fine.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 large fennel bulbs
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 1/4 Cup chicken broth
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, cut up
  • Parmesan, carved into curls with a vegetable peeler

Directions

Trim away fennel stalks. Chop frilly green fronds to use later as garnish. Halve each bulb root to stalk, then cut each half into 3 or 4 wedges.

Heat the olive oil in a wide skillet over medium-high heat.

Add fennel and cook, turning now and then, until nicely browned, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic; stir 30 seconds.

Stir in broth, salt and pepper.

Cover, reduce heat and let simmer until fennel is tender, about 15 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to move fennel to a serving platter.

Add butter to pan; heat remaining liquid over medium-high until thick and shiny, about 2 minutes.

Pour sauce over fennel.

Garnish with Parmesan curls and reserved fronds.

