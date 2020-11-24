When browned in oil, braised in broth and brushed with butter, fennel is mighty fine.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 large fennel bulbs
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 1 1/4 Cup chicken broth
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, cut up
- Parmesan, carved into curls with a vegetable peeler
Directions
Trim away fennel stalks. Chop frilly green fronds to use later as garnish. Halve each bulb root to stalk, then cut each half into 3 or 4 wedges.
Heat the olive oil in a wide skillet over medium-high heat.
Add fennel and cook, turning now and then, until nicely browned, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic; stir 30 seconds.
Stir in broth, salt and pepper.
Cover, reduce heat and let simmer until fennel is tender, about 15 minutes.
Use a slotted spoon to move fennel to a serving platter.
Add butter to pan; heat remaining liquid over medium-high until thick and shiny, about 2 minutes.
Pour sauce over fennel.
Garnish with Parmesan curls and reserved fronds.