This braised bacon is so versatile it can be used for so many things. It's a great lunch, dinner or snack and can definitely take your BLT game to the next level.
This recipe is courtesy of Ben Grupe of Tempus in St. Louis.
Ingredients
- 4 Pounds slab bacon
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 1/2 Cup onions, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 2 Cups maple syrup
- 2 Cups chicken stock
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- Bacon grease
- Butter
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.
Step 2: Lightly saute the 2 stalks diced celery, 1/2 cup diced onion and 1 diced carrots in bacon grease and place in a heat-proof pan.
Step 3: Pan-sear 4 lbs. slab bacon on all sides and add to the pan with the vegetables.
Step 4: Bring 2 cups of stock and 2 cups maple syrup to a boil. Add 2 sprigs fresh thyme, and then pour the stock mixture into the pan with bacon and vegetables.
Step 5: Cover the pan with buttered parchment paper and foil to seal.
Step 6: Place the pan in the preheated oven and braise for about 1 1/2 hours, or until tender.
Step 7: Once it's done, remove the bacon from the liquid. Strain liquid into a sacepan and reduce to a glaze.
Step 8: Cut the bacon into desired portions and brush with the reduced braising liquid.