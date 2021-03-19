Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.

Step 2: Lightly saute the 2 stalks diced celery, 1/2 cup diced onion and 1 diced carrots in bacon grease and place in a heat-proof pan.

Step 3: Pan-sear 4 lbs. slab bacon on all sides and add to the pan with the vegetables.

Step 4: Bring 2 cups of stock and 2 cups maple syrup to a boil. Add 2 sprigs fresh thyme, and then pour the stock mixture into the pan with bacon and vegetables.

Step 5: Cover the pan with buttered parchment paper and foil to seal.

Step 6: Place the pan in the preheated oven and braise for about 1 1/2 hours, or until tender.

Step 7: Once it's done, remove the bacon from the liquid. Strain liquid into a sacepan and reduce to a glaze.

Step 8: Cut the bacon into desired portions and brush with the reduced braising liquid.