4.666665
3 ratings

Maple Braised Bacon

March 19, 2021
Good for any time of day, any day of the week
Braised bacon
Courtesy of Ben Grupe of Tempus

This braised bacon is so versatile it can be used for so many things. It's a great lunch, dinner or snack and can definitely take your BLT game to the next level.

This recipe is courtesy of Ben Grupe of Tempus in St. Louis.

Ready in
2 h 15 m
30 m
(prepare time)
1 h 45 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 4 Pounds slab bacon
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 1/2 Cup onions, diced
  • 1 carrot, diced
  • 2 Cups maple syrup
  • 2 Cups chicken stock
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • Bacon grease
  • Butter

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.

Step 2: Lightly saute the 2 stalks diced celery, 1/2 cup diced onion and 1 diced carrots in bacon grease and place in a heat-proof pan.

Step 3: Pan-sear 4 lbs. slab bacon on all sides and add to the pan with the vegetables.

Step 4: Bring 2 cups of stock and 2 cups maple syrup to a boil. Add 2 sprigs fresh thyme, and then pour the stock mixture into the pan with bacon and vegetables.

Step 5: Cover the pan with buttered parchment paper and foil to seal.

Step 6: Place the pan in the preheated oven and braise for about 1 1/2 hours, or until tender.

Step 7: Once it's done, remove the bacon from the liquid. Strain liquid into a sacepan and reduce to a glaze.

Step 8: Cut the bacon into desired portions and brush with the reduced braising liquid.

Tags
bacon
best recipes
brunch
brunch recipes
celery
maple
maple syrup
spring recipes
slab bacon