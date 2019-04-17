bourbon peach cooler

April 17, 2019
Courtesy of Churchill Downs
Iced tea and peaches are about as Southern as it gets. This country drink blends the flavors with bourbon, peach schnapps, peach nectar, unsweetened iced tea and an optional dash of bitters for a fruity and refreshing beverage.
This recipe is courtesy of David Danielson, executive chef of Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce bourbon
- 1/2 Ounce peach schnapps
- 2 Ounces peach nectar
- 1 Ounce unsweetened iced tea
- 1 Dash of peach bitters
- 1 peach for garnish
Directions
Fill a shaker with ice.
Mix all ingredients in shaker.
Shake mixture vigorously.
Strain into tall glass filled with ice.
Garnish with peach slice.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving144
Sugar9gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium4mgN/A
Fiber0.6g2.2%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium61mg1%
Sodium5mgN/A