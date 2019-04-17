  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Bourbon Peach Cooler

By
Editor
Peach tea, but make it boozy
bourbon peach cooler
Courtesy of Churchill Downs

Iced tea and peaches are about as Southern as it gets. This country drink blends the flavors with bourbon, peach schnapps, peach nectar, unsweetened iced tea and an optional dash of bitters for a fruity and refreshing beverage.

This recipe is courtesy of David Danielson, executive chef of  Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. 

Click here to see more of our favorite Kentucky Derby cocktails.

Ready in
2
1
(prepare time)
1
(cook time)
1
Servings
144
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce bourbon
  • 1/2 Ounce peach schnapps
  • 2 Ounces peach nectar
  • 1 Ounce unsweetened iced tea
  • 1 Dash of peach bitters
  • 1 peach for garnish

Directions

Fill a shaker with ice.

Mix all ingredients in shaker.

Shake mixture vigorously.

Strain into tall glass filled with ice.

Garnish with peach slice.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving144
Sugar9gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.8%
Calcium4mgN/A
Fiber0.6g2.2%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.2mg0.9%
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium61mg1%
Sodium5mgN/A
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.