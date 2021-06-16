Punch is America's oldest cocktail, a mix of spirits, tea, sweet, sour and bitter. Served in charming vessels for the table to share, punch is proving to be a flavorful avenue to appreciating the cocktail for those who might be put off by the strength of the Manhattan or the martini. But beware. "Punch is always extremely strong," says bar chef Brendan Dorr. "That's why punch cups were always so small."

This recipe is courtesy of Brendan Dorr, bar chef of B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore, Maryland. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.