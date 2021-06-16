  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Botanical Bucket Punch

June 16, 2021 | 10:39pm
Punch is back on the scene, but be careful—it packs one
Botanical Bucket Punch recipe - The Daily Meal
Doug Kapustin, Special to The Baltimore Sun

Punch is America's oldest cocktail, a mix of spirits, tea, sweet, sour and bitter. Served in charming vessels for the table to share, punch is proving to be a flavorful avenue to appreciating the cocktail for those who might be put off by the strength of the Manhattan or the martini. But beware. "Punch is always extremely strong," says bar chef Brendan Dorr. "That's why punch cups were always so small."

This recipe is courtesy of Brendan Dorr, bar chef of B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore, Maryland. This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
10
Servings
274
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 16 Ounces gin, such as Beefeater 24
  • 4 Ounces vodka, such as Absolut
  • 6 Ounces Maraschino liqueur
  • 2 Ounces Yellow Chartreuse
  • 2 Ounces Lillet
  • 8 Ounces lemon juice
  • 6 Ounces agave
  • Lemon wheels and mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: In a punch bowl or pitcher, combine 16 ounces gin, 4 ounces vodka, 6 ounces Maraschino liqueur, 2 ounces Yellow Chartreuse, 8 ounces Lillet, 8 ounces lemon juice and 6 ounces agave. Stir thoroughly to mix.

Step 2: Add ice or a large ice mold to chill.

Step 3: Garnish with lemon wheels and sprigs of mint.

