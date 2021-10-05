Step 1: Heat oven to 325 F. Using a pastry brush, butter 4 cans with 3 tablespoons softened butter.

Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1 3/4 cups (200 grams) fine white cornmeal, 2 1/4 cups (285 grams) whole rye flour, 2 cups (285 grams) whole wheat flour, 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 3 teaspoons baking powder and 2 1/2 teaspoons baking soda. Whisk to combine.

Step 3: In another bowl, combine 2 1/2 cups buttermilk, 2 3/4 cups blackstrap molasses and 5 eggs. Whisk to combine.

Step 4: Add the dry ingredients to the wet; mix until just incorporated. Be careful not to over-mix, the mixture should be the consistency of a thick pancake batter.

Step 5: Evenly distribute the batter among the 4 cans (about 3/4 full for each can); slam the cans onto the table to level the batter.

Step 6: Transfer the tins onto a rimmed baking sheet. (The baking sheet is used to keep you from having to deep clean your oven if the batter should overflow.)

Step 7: Bake for 20 minutes; rotate pan, then bake for another 20 minutes. Test the bread by inserting a cake tester, or a long wooden skewer down the center of the bread; it should come out clean. If not, bake 5 to 10 minutes more.

Step 8: Remove cans from the oven; allow to cool for 10 minutes. Run a butter knife around the edges of the breads; slide the loaves from the cans. Cool completely.