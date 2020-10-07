October 7, 2020
Courtesy of BON V!V
Made with BON V!V Coconut Pineapple and your favorite coconut rum, this slushie is the perfect elevated frozen drink that will bring the tropics straight to your home.
Recipe courtesy of BON V!V.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces coconut rum
- 2 Ounces pineapple juice
- 1 Cup ice cubes
- 4 Ounces BON V!V Coconut Pineapple Spiked Seltzer
- 1 lime wheel
- 1 pineapple leaf garnish
Directions
Add liquid ingredients and ice to the blender.
Blend to a slush.
Garnish with lime and pineapple leaf fan.