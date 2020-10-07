  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

The BON V!V Frozen Calypso

October 7, 2020
Bring the Caribbean to your living room
The BON V!V Frozen Calypso
Courtesy of BON V!V

Made with BON V!V Coconut Pineapple and your favorite coconut rumthis slushie is the perfect elevated frozen drink that will bring the tropics straight to your home.

Recipe courtesy of BON V!V.

Ready in
2 m
2 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces coconut rum
  • 2 Ounces pineapple juice
  • 1 Cup ice cubes
  • 4 Ounces BON V!V Coconut Pineapple Spiked Seltzer
  • 1 lime wheel
  • 1 pineapple leaf garnish

Directions

Add liquid ingredients and ice to the blender.

Blend to a slush.

Garnish with lime and pineapple leaf fan.

