October 7, 2020
Courtesy of BON V!V
This tart yet extremely refreshing cocktail is infused with aloe vera juice, silver tequila and bubbly BON V!V Clementine Hibiscus, perfect for your next Self Care Sunday. Now, close your eyes, sip, enter zen.
Recipe courtesy of BON V!V.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce silver tequila
- 1/2 Ounce aloe vera juice (or coconut water)
- 1 Ounce BON V!V Clementine Hibiscus Spiked Seltzer
- Lime, orange and cucumber wheels to garnish
Directions
Fill glass with ice.
Pour tequila and juice into glass.
Top with BON V!V Clementine Hibiscus.
Garnish with an orange wheel, lime, and/or cucumber wheel.