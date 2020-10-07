  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

The BON V!V Desert Rose Cocktail

October 7, 2020
You deserve a little TLC
The BON V!V Desert Rose
Courtesy of BON V!V

This tart yet extremely refreshing cocktail is infused with aloe vera juice, silver tequila and bubbly BON V!V Clementine Hibiscus, perfect for your next Self Care Sunday. Now, close your eyes, sip, enter zen.

Recipe courtesy of BON V!V.

Ready in
2 m
2 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
103
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Tequila Cocktail Recipes
8 Fourth of July Cocktail Recipes
Summer's Best Frozen Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Ounce silver tequila
  • 1/2 Ounce aloe vera juice (or coconut water)
  • 1 Ounce BON V!V Clementine Hibiscus Spiked Seltzer
  • Lime, orange and cucumber wheels to garnish

Directions

Fill glass with ice.

Pour tequila and juice into glass.

Top with BON V!V Clementine Hibiscus.

Garnish with an orange wheel, lime, and/or cucumber wheel.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving103
Sugar0.5gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs1gN/A
Vitamin A0.1µgN/A
Vitamin C2mg3%
Calcium7mg1%
Fiber0.4g1.4%
Folate (food)1µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)1µg0.2%
Iron0.1mg0.6%
Magnesium4mg1%
Phosphorus6mg1%
Potassium44mg1%
Sodium21mg1%
Water76gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
tequila
spiked seltzer
aloe vera
desert rose cocktail