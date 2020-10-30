Bohemian Christmas twist

Dissolve the yeast in 1/2 cup milk.

In a large bowl, combine flours. Using a wooden spoon or a pastry cutter, work pieces of butter into flour until fine, like cornmeal; set aside a third of this mixture. (This step will make it easier to work the large amount of dough.)

In a medium bowl, dissolve sugar in remaining 1 1/4 cups milk. Stir in the eggs, salt, mace, lemon zest and the yeast mixture.

Using a wooden spoon, mix well with the flour mixture until it's incorporated. Add the reserved third of flour mixture, and mix well until a firmer dough forms, about 15 minutes. You may need to work the dough on a countertop with your hands.

Cover dough with plastic wrap; let rise until doubled in size, about 2 hours.

Transfer dough to a floured surface. Divide in half. Work almonds and raisins into each half.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Divide one dough half into 4 pieces. Roll each piece out lengthwise to 16-18 inches; braid the 4 pieces together. Transfer the braid to a greased baking sheet, laying it lengthwise.

Divide the other dough half into 4 pieces, and set 1 piece aside. Roll the remaining 3 pieces out lengthwise to 16-18 inches, and braid them together. Place lengthwise on top of the first braid.

Roll the remaining piece out lengthwise to 16-18 inches. Twist it like a rope, fold it in half and place it lengthwise on top of the braided layers.

Brush loaf with egg. Bake for 50 minutes.