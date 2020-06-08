Blueberry Vanilla "Lemonade" Shaved Ice Mocktail

June 8, 2020
Make "lemonade" out of calamansi juice, blending it with blueberries, celery, vanilla and ginger for a lovely, tart drink served over shaved ice.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups water
- 1 1/2 Cup chopped celery
- 1 1/2 Cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 Cup calamansi juice or freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 6 Tablespoons light agave nectar
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh mint, loosely packed
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 10 Cups shaved ice
Directions
Place all ingredients except ice in blender container and cover. Puree until smooth, about 3 minutes.
Place 1 cup shaved ice in beverage glass. Pour 1/2 cup of the blueberry lemonade mixture over top.
Garnish with lemon twist and mint leaves. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving56
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar12gN/A
Protein0.3g0.7%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.2mg1.1%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium74mg2%
Sodium71mg3%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Water329gN/A
Zinc0.1mg0.9%
