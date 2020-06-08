  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Blueberry Vanilla "Lemonade" Shaved Ice Mocktail

June 8, 2020
Calamansi and blueberries give this drink a nice, tart twist
Blueberry Vanilla "Lemonade" Shaved Ice Mocktail

Courtesy of McCormick

Make "lemonade" out of calamansi juice, blending it with blueberries, celery, vanilla and ginger for a lovely, tart drink served over shaved ice.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
56
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 1/2 Cup chopped celery
  • 1 1/2 Cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 Cup calamansi juice or freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 6 Tablespoons light agave nectar
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh mint, loosely packed
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Ginger
  • 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
  • 10 Cups shaved ice

Directions

Place all ingredients except ice in blender container and cover. Puree until smooth, about 3 minutes.

Place 1 cup shaved ice in beverage glass. Pour 1/2 cup of the blueberry lemonade mixture over top.

Garnish with lemon twist and mint leaves. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving56
Total Fat0.1g0.2%
Sugar12gN/A
Protein0.3g0.7%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A5µg1%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium18mg2%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)10µg2%
Iron0.2mg1.1%
Magnesium7mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.1%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium74mg2%
Sodium71mg3%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Water329gN/A
Zinc0.1mg0.9%
