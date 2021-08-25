Festive entertaining requires a festive starter. I am a caviar fan but store-bought blinis leave so much to be desired. Here's a simple non-yeast cornmeal blini recipe that makes the caviar service your own. They're tender and just tasty enough without overpowering the caviar. And you can make them any size you prefer.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Blinis can be made a few hours ahead and kept at room temperature or refrigerated overnight or frozen, stacked between waxed paper and wrapped in an airtight plastic bag. To reheat refrigerated or frozen blinis, arrange in single layer on baking sheet and bake in 200-degree oven until heated through, about 8 minutes. (Reheating restores texture.)
Ingredients
- 2 large eggs
- 3 Tablespoons yellow cornmeal
- 2 1/2 Teaspoons sugar
- 2 Teaspoons small diced sweet onion
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup sour cream
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1/3 Cup creme fraiche (or substitute sour cream)
- 4 Teaspoons sustainably sourced caviar
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, stir together 2 eggs, 3 tablespoons cornmeal, 2 1/2 teaspoons sugar, 2 teaspoons diced onion, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda and 1/4 teaspoon salt until smooth.
Step 2: Gently fold in 1 cup sour cream.
Step 3: Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a non-stick griddle or large non-stick skillet over medium heat.
Step 4: Add 2 teaspoons batter for each blini, using back of small spoon to spread into neat 1 1/2-inch diameter. Cook until top is covered with air bubbles, about 3 minutes. Flip; brown other side, about 3 minutes. Set aside.
Step 5: Serve at room temperature. Spread each blini with creme fraiche, leaving narrow border exposed. Top with small dollop of caviar.