The bread crumbs and spices form a flavorful binder that holds everything together and creates a protein-packed patty

“One year on New Year’s Eve, my dad surprised us all by replacing the traditional black-eyed pea soup with black-eyed pea fritters. My dad was big on food traditions, especially because of the meaning behind them, and that particular year he was convinced that we would eat more black-eyed peas if they were in the form of a crispy fritter. This would increase our luck and prosperity as a family. And he was right! We devoured them. Black-eyed peas always taste a little sandy to me, but not in this form. The bread crumbs and spices form a flavorful binder that holds everything together and creates a protein-packed patty that can be seared to crispy golden goodness. I started making onion jam and adding it to the top a few years back when I served these little guys on slider buns at a New Year’s Eve party. It made me smile to carry on my dad’s tradition and to pass on good luck and prosperity to a room full of my closest friends.”

— Damaris Phillips

This recipe is courtesy of Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy. You can buy the book here.