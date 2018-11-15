Black Bean Chili

Prepare dried beans the night before by placing them into a large bowl, adding water approximately 1 to 2 inches above beans. If you have it available, add in 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar. Cover and let soak overnight. Doing this helps to remove some of the sugars in dried beans that cause flatulence.

After soaking beans overnight, pour beans into a colander and rinse well with water. Sift to remove any rocks.

Prepare slow cooker by lightly wiping sides and bottom with olive oil. This helps prevent food sticking to the inside, making for easier cleanup.

Pour beans into a large slow cooker.

Add remaining ingredients, stir together and place the cover on top. Cook on high setting for 6 to 7 hours or low setting for 8 to 10 hours. If you’re home while cooking chili, stir every few hours.

Once the chicken is done the cooking (about 3 to 4 hours in), remove chicken from slow cooker (don’t use your fingers as the chicken will be HOT!) and place on a clean plate or cutting board.

Using two forks, gently pull the chicken meat apart, shredding the meat.

Place shredded chicken back into the crockpot and continue cooking for the remainder of the time.

Beans will be soft when chili is ready.

Serve warm with cornbread or tortilla chips.

Top with sour cream or plain Greek yogurt, shredded cheese, diced red onion or jalapeños, diced tomatoes or avocados.

Notes:

Maximum time is given above. You can make this in 6-7 hours if cooked on high setting. Or you can cook in about 2 hours if you use canned black beans.

Instead of removing the leaves for your oregano sprigs, you can do what I do and toss them into the chili as it cooks. Just remember to remove the stems before serving.