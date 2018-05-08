Blackbarn’s Truffle Parmesan Gnocchi

Put a large pot of water to boil, add 3 tablespoons of salt.

Place all the ingredients in a bowl and with the help of a wooden spoon mix them until all the ingredients clump together and the dough becomes smooth. Place it on a table previously dusted with flour, tear off a piece of dough about the size of a lemon, and with the palm of both hands roll it into a rope about 3/4 inch diameter.

With a knife cut the rope crosswise every 3/4 inch and arrange them in a single layer on a baking sheet, making sure to sprinkle them with flour so they don’t stick together. Repeat this procedure until you run out of dough. If you want to store your gnocchi to use in the future, place it in a sealed bag inside your freezer.