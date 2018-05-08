Blackbarn’s Truffle Parmesan Gnocchi

This dish, by executive chef Matteo Bergamini of Blackbarn Restaurant in New York City, is one of the restaurant's most ordered side dishes. Now you too can enjoy this decadent and delicious plate of pasta in your own home — after all, who doesn’t love truffles, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and pasta?!
Put a large pot of water to boil, add 3 tablespoons of salt.
Place all the ingredients in a bowl and with the help of a wooden spoon mix them until all the ingredients clump together and the dough becomes smooth. Place it on a table previously dusted with flour, tear off a piece of dough about the size of a lemon, and with the palm of both hands roll it into a rope about 3/4 inch diameter.
With a knife cut the rope crosswise every 3/4 inch and arrange them in a single layer on a baking sheet, making sure to sprinkle them with flour so they don’t stick together. Repeat this procedure until you run out of dough. If you want to store your gnocchi to use in the future, place it in a sealed bag inside your freezer.
In a large saucepan bring to boil heavy cream, butter, and truffle. Let it simmer for 2 minutes. In the meantime, drop the gnocchi in the boiling water.
When your gnocchi starts to float to the top of the pan, you’ll know it’s ready. With the help of a colander, drain your gnocchi. As an extra tip, add some of that boiled water into your sauce. Adjust your seasoning as you like and serve.