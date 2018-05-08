  1. Home
Blackbarn’s Truffle Parmesan Gnocchi

May 8, 2018 | 11:51 am
By
Editor
A simple, decadent dish that is elegant and delicious
Blackbarn Restaurant

This dish, by executive chef Matteo Bergamini of Blackbarn Restaurant in New York City, is one of the restaurant's most ordered side dishes. Now you too can enjoy this decadent and delicious plate of pasta in your own home — after all, who doesn’t love truffles, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and pasta?!

4
Servings
989
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the gnocchi:

  • 2 Cups ricotta
  • 1 Cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 7/8 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 whole egg

For the sauce:

  • 2 Cups heavy cream
  • 3 Tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • 4 Tablespoons chopped fresh black truffle or 2 tablespoons black truffle paste
  • Pinch of salt and black pepper

Directions

For the gnocchi:

Put a large pot of water to boil, add 3 tablespoons of salt.

Place all the ingredients in a bowl and with the help of a wooden spoon mix them until all the ingredients clump together and the dough becomes smooth. Place it on a table previously dusted with flour, tear off a piece of dough about the size of a lemon, and with the palm of both hands roll it into a rope about 3/4 inch diameter.

With a knife cut the rope crosswise every 3/4 inch and arrange them in a single layer on a baking sheet, making sure to sprinkle them with flour so they don’t stick together. Repeat this procedure until you run out of dough. If you want to store your gnocchi to use in the future, place it in a sealed bag inside your freezer.

For the sauce:

In a large saucepan bring to boil heavy cream, butter, and truffle. Let it simmer for 2 minutes. In the meantime, drop the gnocchi in the boiling water.

When your gnocchi starts to float to the top of the pan, you’ll know it’s ready. With the help of a colander, drain your gnocchi. As an extra tip, add some of that boiled water into your sauce. Adjust your seasoning as you like and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
81g
100%
Sugar
4g
N/A
Saturated Fat
50g
100%
Cholesterol
318mg
100%
Protein
36g
72%
Carbs
31g
10%
Vitamin A
816µg
91%
Vitamin B12
1µg
21%
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
7.8%
Vitamin C
0.7mg
1.2%
Vitamin D
2µg
N/A
Vitamin E
2mg
10%
Vitamin K
7µg
9%
Calcium
851mg
85%
Fiber
2g
8%
Folate (food)
37µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
108µg
27%
Folic acid
42µg
N/A
Iron
2mg
13%
Magnesium
50mg
12%
Monounsaturated
23g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
620mg
89%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
319mg
9%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.7mg
42.1%
Sodium
781mg
33%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
18.6%
Trans
0.4g
N/A
Zinc
3mg
22%
