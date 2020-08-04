Preheat oven to 400°F. Unroll pizza dough onto large cutting board and press into a 12x10-inch rectangle. Cut dough in half lengthwise. Then cut each half into 12 (1-inch wide) strips. Twist each strip into a finger-shaped breadstick and place on a parchment-lined shallow baking pan. Press one almond slice into one end of each breadstick to resemble a fingernail.

Bake breadsticks 8 minutes, or until breadsticks are golden brown.

Meanwhile, mix butter and garlic powder in small bowl. Brush hot breadsticks with butter mixture and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Squeeze desired food color into small bowl. Use a small paintbrush to paint almond slices with food color. Allow to dry. Serve with your favorite pizza or spaghetti sauce for dipping, if desired.