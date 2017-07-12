The Best French Fries in the World

Cut the potatoes into 1/3-inch-thick steak fries and transfer to a bowl of cold water. Leave them to soak for half an hour — this will help remove the excess starch, resulting in a lighter and crispier French fry.

Add the fries to a saucepan of cold water and bring to a gentle simmer. Simmer until they are soft to the touch but not cooked all the way through.



Carefully drain the potatoes and transfer them to a paper towel-lined rack to cool.

Chill the fries in the fridge, uncovered, for about 30 minutes.

In a large, deep skillet, heat 2 inches of oil to 250 degrees F

Working in batches, fry the potatoes just until they begin to brown around the edges, about 8 minutes.

Transfer the potatoes to a rack, set over a baking tray to drain any excess oil and let cool.

When all of the potatoes have been fried for the first time, heat the oil to 350 degrees F.

Fry the potatoes again, in batches, until golden and crisp, about 7 minutes per batch.

Drain the fries on a paper towel-lined baking sheet, sprinkle with salt, and serve.