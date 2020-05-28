Berry Semifreddo with Chocolate

1) In a pot, cook berries with ½ of sugar constantly until mixture comes to a boil. Reduce berries to simmer at gentle heat and cook for 10-15 minutes; and scraping several times to loosen the caramelization that sticks to the bottom of the pot. Transfer mixture to a bowl and set aside to cool, about 20 minutes.

2) Whip egg whites in mixer at medium peaks until very foamy, then gradually adding remaining sugar, about a tablespoon every 2 minutes. Continue to whip until medium firm peaks form, about 12 minutes total.

3) In the meantime, freeze a 4-quart container, preferably metal or freezer proof glass with lid

4) Use 1/2 of whipped cream to lighten the cooled berry mixture. Use ½ of egg white meringue to lighten the berry cream mixture. Fold in the rest of meringue and then finish off with remaining whipped cream. Fold in fine chopped chocolate.

5) Transfer all into frozen container and let freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight. Mixture should keep well frozen for at least 2 weeks.