Beetroot Sauce

A great way to use beetroot is in a simple yet vibrant sauce that is super easy to make. The sweetness from the beetroot works beautifully with the delicate cumin and warming ginger and chilli. And the color is stunning. Use this sauce as a side to anything from empanadas, samosas, roasted vegetables or grilled chicken and fish.
Recipe courtesy of Hari Ghotra.
Ingredients
- 2 beetroots
- 3 cm piece ginger
- juice from half lemon
- 1 Teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon chilli powder
Directions
Peel your beetroot and place in a pan, cover with water and bring to the boil.
Leave to simmer until it's soft about 20-30 mins. Alternatively you can buy the ready cooked ones (not the ones in vinegar though)
Put all the ingredients into a liquidiser and blitz until smooth. You may need to add a little water to help with this.
Taste the chutney and adjust the seasoning if required, like a little more chilli.