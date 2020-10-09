Beetroot Sauce

Peel your beetroot and place in a pan, cover with water and bring to the boil.

Leave to simmer until it's soft about 20-30 mins. Alternatively you can buy the ready cooked ones (not the ones in vinegar though)

Put all the ingredients into a liquidiser and blitz until smooth. You may need to add a little water to help with this.

Taste the chutney and adjust the seasoning if required, like a little more chilli.