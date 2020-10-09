  1. Home
Beetroot Sauce

October 9, 2020 | 1:06pm
The bright color is reason alone to make this
A great way to use beetroot is in a simple yet vibrant sauce that is super easy to make. The sweetness from the beetroot works beautifully with the delicate cumin and warming ginger and chilli. And the color is stunning. Use this sauce as a side to anything from empanadas, samosas, roasted vegetables or grilled chicken and fish. 

  • 2 beetroots
  • 3 cm piece ginger
  • juice from half lemon
  • 1 Teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chilli powder

Peel your beetroot and place in a pan, cover with water and bring to the boil.

Leave to simmer until it's soft about 20-30 mins. Alternatively you can buy the ready cooked ones (not the ones in vinegar though)

Put all the ingredients into a liquidiser and blitz until smooth. You may need to add a little water to help with this.

Taste the chutney and adjust the seasoning if required, like a little more chilli.

 

Servings4
Calories Per Serving59
Total Fat0.6g0.9%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.1g0.6%
Protein2g3%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A6µg1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.8%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.9%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium22mg2%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)51µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)51µg13%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium32mg8%
Monounsaturated0.2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.4%
Phosphorus36mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium346mg7%
Sodium219mg9%
Water78gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%
