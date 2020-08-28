Beer and Bacon Mac and Cheese

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Cook bacon in large saucepan or Dutch oven on medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove bacon with slotted spoon to plate lined with paper towels. Mix panko, 1/4 cup of the bacon and parsley in medium bowl. Set aside. Reserve remaining bacon.

Remove all but 2 tablespoons drippings from saucepan. Add garlic; cook and stir on medium heat 1 minute or until garlic is fragrant. Sprinkle with flour, paprika, coriander and cumin. Cook and stir 1 minute or until well blended. Gradually stir in milk and beer until smooth. Stirring constantly, cook 3 minutes or until sauce starts to thicken. Stir in cheeses until melted and smooth. Stir in remaining bacon. Remove from heat. Add cooked macaroni; toss gently to coat. Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle top evenly with panko mixture.

Bake 20 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown on top. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.