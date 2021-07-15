Step 1: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, shallow skillet. Add 1 pound sliced beef; cook until lightly browned. Then push sliced to one section of the skillet. Mix 1/3 cup soy sauce, 3 tablespoons sake, 3 tablespoons broth and 1 tablespoon sugar; add to skillet.

Step 2: Arrange 1/2 pound mushrooms, 1 bunch of green onions, 2 cups spinach, 2 cups bok choy, 8 ounces tofu, 1 can of noodles and any other vegetables you like in separate sections of the skillet. Simmer gently, uncovered, until all vegetables are barely tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: To serve, spoon a small amount of 2 beaten eggs into each of 4 small bowls. Each person then chooses items from the simmering skillet and uses the beaten eggs as a dipping sauce.