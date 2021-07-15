This traditional Japanese recipe is the perfect one-pot dish to enjoy with the family for dinnertime. Beef is slowly braised and cooked together with a variety of vegetables such as mushrooms, green onions and more.
This recipe is by Judy Hevrdejs and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound boneless beef tenderloin, sirloin steak or rump roast, thinly sliced
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/3 Cup soy sauce
- 3 Tablespoons sake, mirin or cooking sherry
- 3 Tablespoons beef broth
- 1 Tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 Pound mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 bunch green onions, trimmed, cut in 1-inch lengths
- 2 Cups fresh spinach leaves
- 2 Cups chopped bok choy (Chinese cabbage)
- 8 Ounces tofu (bean curd), cut in 1-inch cubes
- 1 can (8 1/2 ounces) shirataki noodles, drained, rinsed
- Sliced celery, bamboo shoots, carrots, radishes (optional)
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
Directions
Step 1: Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large, shallow skillet. Add 1 pound sliced beef; cook until lightly browned. Then push sliced to one section of the skillet. Mix 1/3 cup soy sauce, 3 tablespoons sake, 3 tablespoons broth and 1 tablespoon sugar; add to skillet.
Step 2: Arrange 1/2 pound mushrooms, 1 bunch of green onions, 2 cups spinach, 2 cups bok choy, 8 ounces tofu, 1 can of noodles and any other vegetables you like in separate sections of the skillet. Simmer gently, uncovered, until all vegetables are barely tender, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: To serve, spoon a small amount of 2 beaten eggs into each of 4 small bowls. Each person then chooses items from the simmering skillet and uses the beaten eggs as a dipping sauce.