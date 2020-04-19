Beef Stir Fry and Vegetables

April 19, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
For a meal that’s as easy to make as it is to clean up, turn to McCormick One Skillet Beef Stir Fry. Just add this Asian-inspired seasoning mix to fresh ingredients and let the skillet go to work.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 package McCormick® One Seasoning Mix
- 1 Cup water
- 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
- 1 Pound boneless sirloin steak, cut into thin strips
- 4 Cups assorted cut-up fresh vegetables
Directions
Mix water, soy sauce and Seasoning Mix in medium bowl. Set aside.
Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add beef; stir fry 3 minutes or until desired doneness. Remove from skillet. Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add vegetables; stir fry 4 minutes or until tender-crisp.
Stir sauce mixture. Add to skillet. Stirring constantly, bring to boil on medium heat. Return beef to skillet. Cook 1 minute or until sauce is slightly thickened.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving376
Total Fat24g37%
Saturated Fat7g36%
Cholesterol88mg29%
Protein26g52%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A233µg26%
Vitamin B121µg52%
Vitamin B60.7mg55%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium65mg7%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)41µg10%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium51mg12%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg53%
Phosphorus267mg38%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium568mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.9%
Sodium323mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg14.6%
Water210gN/A
Zinc5mg41%
