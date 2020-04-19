Beef Stir Fry and Vegetables

Mix water, soy sauce and Seasoning Mix in medium bowl. Set aside.

Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add beef; stir fry 3 minutes or until desired doneness. Remove from skillet. Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add vegetables; stir fry 4 minutes or until tender-crisp.

Stir sauce mixture. Add to skillet. Stirring constantly, bring to boil on medium heat. Return beef to skillet. Cook 1 minute or until sauce is slightly thickened.