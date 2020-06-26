  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Beef Brisket Meatball Sandwich

June 26, 2020 | 12:43pm
If you need a great game day recipe, look no further
beef brisket meatball sandwich
Courtesy of Aramark

A meatball sandwich never disappoints, and this one has touchdown potential. This recipe comes from Lincoln Financial Field, where the Philadelphia Eagles play.

This recipe is courtesy of Aramark.

Ready in
1 h 40 m
15
(prepare time)
1 h 25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
Ingredients

For the Meatballs:

  • 2 Pounds brisket, ground
  • 2 Tablespoons garlic, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan
  • 1 Cup grated Asiago
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh basil
  • 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh ground pepper
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 slices white bread
  • 1 Cup milk
  • Olive oil as needed to form balls
  • Water as needed to cook meatballs

For the Sunday Gravy:

  • 1/2 Pound inside round beef, diced
  • 4 Tablespoons yellow onion, diced
  • 2 Tablespoons sliced garlic cloves
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 8 Ounces canned plum tomatoes
  • 8 Ounces canned crushed tomatoes
  • 2 Tablespoons Italian parsley, cleaned, stems removed and chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh basil
  • 4 Tablespoons white wine
  • 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Directions

For the Meatballs:

Combine milk, eggs and bread; set aside.

In a mixing bowl blend all ingredients except egg mixture.

Slowly incorporate egg bread and milk mixture.

Coat hands with olive oil and form into 2 ounce balls.

Place on cookie sheet with 1 inch of water.

Cook in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 minutes or until mixture reaches 165 degrees

For the Sunday Gravy:

Heat olive oil in a pan on medium heat; add onions, garlic, salt and pepper.

Cook until translucent, approximately 1-2 minutes.

Add the beef and cook for an additional 5-6 minutes.

Deglaze with the white wine, add crushed tomatoes, plum tomatoes, water and bring to a simmer.

Lower heat and gently simmer for 30 to 45 minutes.

Add herbs, crushed red pepper.

Adjust seasonings and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.

Use a hand blender to puree sauce.

Serve with mini burger rolls or sub rolls.

