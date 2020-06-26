beef brisket meatball sandwich

A meatball sandwich never disappoints, and this one has touchdown potential. This recipe comes from Lincoln Financial Field, where the Philadelphia Eagles play.
This recipe is courtesy of Aramark.
Ingredients
For the Meatballs:
- 2 Pounds brisket, ground
- 2 Tablespoons garlic, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons yellow onion, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons grated Parmesan
- 1 Cup grated Asiago
- 2 Tablespoons fresh basil
- 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon fresh ground pepper
- 4 eggs
- 4 slices white bread
- 1 Cup milk
- Olive oil as needed to form balls
- Water as needed to cook meatballs
For the Sunday Gravy:
- 1/2 Pound inside round beef, diced
- 4 Tablespoons yellow onion, diced
- 2 Tablespoons sliced garlic cloves
- 1/2 Cup water
- 8 Ounces canned plum tomatoes
- 8 Ounces canned crushed tomatoes
- 2 Tablespoons Italian parsley, cleaned, stems removed and chopped
- 2 Tablespoons fresh basil
- 4 Tablespoons white wine
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Directions
For the Meatballs:
Combine milk, eggs and bread; set aside.
In a mixing bowl blend all ingredients except egg mixture.
Slowly incorporate egg bread and milk mixture.
Coat hands with olive oil and form into 2 ounce balls.
Place on cookie sheet with 1 inch of water.
Cook in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20 minutes or until mixture reaches 165 degrees
For the Sunday Gravy:
Heat olive oil in a pan on medium heat; add onions, garlic, salt and pepper.
Cook until translucent, approximately 1-2 minutes.
Add the beef and cook for an additional 5-6 minutes.
Deglaze with the white wine, add crushed tomatoes, plum tomatoes, water and bring to a simmer.
Lower heat and gently simmer for 30 to 45 minutes.
Add herbs, crushed red pepper.
Adjust seasonings and simmer for an additional 10 minutes.
Use a hand blender to puree sauce.
Serve with mini burger rolls or sub rolls.