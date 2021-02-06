Beef and Brat Chili With White Beans

Step 1: Heat oven to 325 F. Pat beef dry. In the bottom of a large (7-quart) Dutch oven or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of oil. Working in batches, brown the beef in oil until golden on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove to a large plate. Repeat to brown all beef, adding oil as needed.

Step 2: In the Dutch oven or skillet, add 1 large (or 2 medium) chopped sweet onions to the pan drippings. Cook and stir until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in 6 ounces of tomato paste, 6 cloves of garlic, 1/4 cup chili powder, 1/4 cup ancho chili powder, 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon cumin and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook for 1 minute.

Step 3: If using a Dutch oven, stir the beef into the onion mixture. If using a large (7 quart) slow cooker, scrape the onion mixture into it along with the beef. Into the Dutch oven or slow cooker, stir in 3 cans (14.5 ounces each) diced tomatoes, 1 and 1/2 cups broth, 2 small diced red bell peppers and 8-10 ounces of sliced cremini mushrooms (optional).

Step 4: Cover the Dutch oven and cook in the oven until beef is fork-tender, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Alternatively, slow-cook on low for 4 hours. (Chili base can be made up to 3 days in advance; refrigerate covered.)

Step 5: About 30 minutes before serving, reheat the chili base. If using cooked dried beans (4 cups), add them now and simmer for about 20 minutes.

Step 6: Slice 2 pounds of fully cooked bratwurst into ¼-inch thick slices. Stir into the chili (along with the 4 cups of canned beans if using them instead of using the cooked dried beans). Heat through, about 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding salt to taste.

Step 7: Set out chili garnishes in serving bowls. Serve chili hot, topped with desired garnishes.