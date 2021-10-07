Dunk leftover Thanksgiving turkey in your favorite barbecue sauce and serve over a baked sweet potato for a healthy post-Thanksgiving meal.
This recipe is by Lauren Delgado and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 1 Cup barbecue sauce (your favorite, or see recipe below)
- 2 Cups pulled turkey
- 1 Cup cranberry salsa (recipe follows)
- Optional toppings: Cilantro, sliced jalapenos
For the barbecue sauce:
- 1/2 Cup tomato paste
- 1/2 Cup water
- 3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 Tablespoons honey
- 3 Teaspoons ground chili powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the cranberry salsa:
- 3 Cups (or 12 ounces) cranberries
- 1/4 red onion
- 1 Tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Wrap 4 sweet potatoes individually in aluminum foil. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until tender. Remove; keep warm.
Step 3: In a large saucepot, heat 1 cup barbecue sauce over medium heat. Add 2 cups pulled turkey to sauce; stir. Heat until warm.
Step 4: Plate each sweet potato. Slice open the sweet potatoes lengthwise. Divide pulled turkey and 1 cup cranberry salsa among the potatoes. Serve with your favorite toppings, such as cilantro and sliced jalapenos.
For the barbecue sauce:
Step 1: In a medium saucepot, over medium heat, combine 1/2 cup tomato paste, 1/2 cup water, 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons honey, 3 teaspoons ground chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 minced garlic clove and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2: Heat, stirring occassionally, until heated through and combined.
For the cranberry salsa:
Step 1: To a food processor, add 3 cups (or 12 ounces) cranberries, 1/4 red onion, 1 tablespoon peeled and minced ginger, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2: Pulse until the ingredients are minced.