Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Wrap 4 sweet potatoes individually in aluminum foil. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until tender. Remove; keep warm.

Step 3: In a large saucepot, heat 1 cup barbecue sauce over medium heat. Add 2 cups pulled turkey to sauce; stir. Heat until warm.

Step 4: Plate each sweet potato. Slice open the sweet potatoes lengthwise. Divide pulled turkey and 1 cup cranberry salsa among the potatoes. Serve with your favorite toppings, such as cilantro and sliced jalapenos.