4.5
2 ratings

BBQ Pulled Turkey-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

October 7, 2021
Put those Thanksgiving leftovers to good use
BBQ Pulled Turkey-Stuffed Sweet Potato recipe - The Daily Meal
Lauren Delgado/Orlando Sentinel

Dunk leftover Thanksgiving turkey in your favorite barbecue sauce and serve over a baked sweet potato for a healthy post-Thanksgiving meal.

This recipe is by Lauren Delgado and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
373
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes
  • 1 Cup barbecue sauce (your favorite, or see recipe below)
  • 2 Cups pulled turkey
  • 1 Cup cranberry salsa (recipe follows)
  • Optional toppings: Cilantro, sliced jalapenos

For the barbecue sauce:

  • 1/2 Cup tomato paste
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 3 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 3 Tablespoons honey
  • 3 Teaspoons ground chili powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the cranberry salsa:

  • 3 Cups (or 12 ounces) cranberries
  • 1/4 red onion
  • 1 Tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced
  • 2 Tablespoons lime juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Wrap 4 sweet potatoes individually in aluminum foil. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until tender. Remove; keep warm.

Step 3: In a large saucepot, heat 1 cup barbecue sauce over medium heat. Add 2 cups pulled turkey to sauce; stir. Heat until warm.

Step 4: Plate each sweet potato. Slice open the sweet potatoes lengthwise. Divide pulled turkey and 1 cup cranberry salsa among the potatoes. Serve with your favorite toppings, such as cilantro and sliced jalapenos.

For the barbecue sauce:

Step 1: In a medium saucepot, over medium heat, combine 1/2 cup tomato paste, 1/2 cup water, 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce, 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons honey, 3 teaspoons ground chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1 minced garlic clove and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2: Heat, stirring occassionally, until heated through and combined.

For the cranberry salsa:

Step 1: To a food processor, add 3 cups (or 12 ounces) cranberries, 1/4 red onion, 1 tablespoon peeled and minced ginger, 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2: Pulse until the ingredients are minced.

