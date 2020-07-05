BBQ Chicken Wings With Smoky Sweet Potato Salad and Coleslaw

Preheat the oven to 475°F. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil. Pat the chicken wings dry with paper towels and place on the prepared sheet pan. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper; toss to thoroughly coat. Arrange in a single, even layer and roast 22 to 24 minutes, or until lightly browned and cooked through. Remove from the oven, leaving the oven on.

Heat a medium pot of salted water to boiling on high. Peel and medium dice the sweet potatoes. Thinly slice the scallion, separating the white bottom and green top. Remove and discard the cabbage core; thinly slice the leaves. Peel the carrots and grate on the large side of a box grater.

While the chicken wings continue to roast, add the sweet potatoes to the pot of boiling water and cook 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork. Drain thoroughly and return to the pot. Off the heat, add the white bottom of the scallion, smoked paprika, half the mayonnaise and ¼ of the vinegar. Stir to thoroughly combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a serving dish and set aside in a warm place.

While the sweet potatoes cook, in a large bowl, combine the cabbage, carrots, sugar, mustard and remaining mayonnaise and vinegar. Toss to thoroughly combine and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside to marinate, stirring occasionally, for at least 10 minutes.

Evenly top the roasted chicken wings with the barbecue sauce. Return to the oven and roast 8 to 10 minutes, or until browned on top. Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving dish. Serve with the dressed sweet potatoes and coleslaw on the side. Garnish with the green top of the scallion. Enjoy!