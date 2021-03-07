Make them sweet or savory by changing up the fillings

These crepes freeze really well. When you have a freezer full of crepes, there are lots of things you can make with them. Enjoy a savory crepe with veggies and cheese, or a sweet crepe with yogurt and fresh fruit. Or make them into noodles — just stack them, roll them and slice. —Norene Gilletz

This recipe is by Norene Gilletz and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.