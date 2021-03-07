  1. Home


Basic Passover Crepes

March 7, 2021
Make them sweet or savory by changing up the fillings
These crepes freeze really well. When you have a freezer full of crepes, there are lots of things you can make with them. Enjoy a savory crepe with veggies and cheese, or a sweet crepe with yogurt and fresh fruit. Or make them into noodles — just stack them, roll them and slice. —Norene Gilletz

This recipe is by Norene Gilletz and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ingredients

  • 12 large eggs
  • 3/4 Cups potato starch
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Step 1: In a blender (or using an immersion blender), beat 12 large eggs. Add 3/4 cup potato starch, 1 cup water and 1 teaspoon salt. Blend until smooth.

Step 2: Lightly grease a crepe pan or skillet. Heat over medium-high heat. Add 3 to 4 tablespoons of the batter and swirl the pan to coat the bottom with a thin layer. Let cook until crepe is firm and edges appear golden, about 1 minute. Flip crepe, using a slotted spatula. Cook for 15 seconds and flip over onto plate. Repeat with remaining batter, re-greasing the pan as necessary. Stack crepes as they are completed.

