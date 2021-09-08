how to cook chicken thighs

Step 1: Heat oven to 350F on convection setting or 375F on conventional setting.

Step 2: Pat chicken thighs dry and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil and turn to coat all the pieces with the oil. Sprinkle generously on both sides with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Roast, rotating the pan once or twice until juices run clear when you pierce a thigh near the bone, about 25 minutes. Serve hot. Or cool and refrigerate for up to several days to use shredded or chopped in salads, sandwiches, rice bowls, enchiladas, etc.