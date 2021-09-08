  1. Home
Basic Roasted Chicken Thighs

September 8, 2021
Perfect chicken thighs for weeknight dinner
how to cook chicken thighs
Kristen Mendiola / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella / food styling

Seasoned simply with salt and pepper, these chicken thighs are a great base for meal prepping. You can also add whatever seasonings you prefer or have on hand; garlic powder, paprika, Italian seasoning or lemon pepper all work wonderfully for a basic bone-in thigh.

Ingredients

  • 4-6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
  • 1 Tablespoon expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower or sunflower oil
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 350F on convection setting or 375F on conventional setting.

Step 2: Pat chicken thighs dry and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil and turn to coat all the pieces with the oil. Sprinkle generously on both sides with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Roast, rotating the pan once or twice until juices run clear when you pierce a thigh near the bone, about 25 minutes. Serve hot. Or cool and refrigerate for up to several days to use shredded or chopped in salads, sandwiches, rice bowls, enchiladas, etc.

JeanMarie Brownson
Basic Roasted Chicken Thighs