how to cook chicken thighs

Seasoned simply with salt and pepper, these chicken thighs are a great base for meal prepping. You can also add whatever seasonings you prefer or have on hand; garlic powder, paprika, Italian seasoning or lemon pepper all work wonderfully for a basic bone-in thigh.
Ingredients
- 4-6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
- 1 Tablespoon expeller-pressed canola oil, safflower or sunflower oil
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 350F on convection setting or 375F on conventional setting.
Step 2: Pat chicken thighs dry and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil and turn to coat all the pieces with the oil. Sprinkle generously on both sides with salt and pepper.
Step 3: Roast, rotating the pan once or twice until juices run clear when you pierce a thigh near the bone, about 25 minutes. Serve hot. Or cool and refrigerate for up to several days to use shredded or chopped in salads, sandwiches, rice bowls, enchiladas, etc.