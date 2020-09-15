September 15, 2020 | 2:54pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This Middle-Eastern appetizer is a beloved treat all over the world. Making it yourself is a breeze and even more delicious than store-bought. Serve it with pita bread and dip away.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 15 Ounces canned chickpeas
- 2 Tablespoons tahini
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cumin
- 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cayenne Red Pepper
- Pita bread (optional)
Directions
Drain chickpeas, reserving 1/4 cup of the liquid. Place chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt and red pepper in food processor; cover. Process until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary. Add reserved liquid; process until smooth. Store in airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days.
To serve, drizzle hummus with olive oil and garnish with chopped green onions, chopped olives or chopped tomato, if desired. Serve with warm pita wedges or pita chips.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving142
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated0.8g4%
Protein7g13%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B60.5mg40.3%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Calcium73mg7%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.6%
Phosphorus144mg21%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium200mg4%
Sodium305mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Water87gN/A
Zinc1mg10%