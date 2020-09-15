  1. Home
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
3.8
5 ratings

Classic Hummus

September 15, 2020 | 2:54pm
You'll never buy it from the store again
hummus
Courtesy of McCormick

This Middle-Eastern appetizer is a beloved treat all over the world. Making it yourself is a breeze and even more delicious than store-bought. Serve it with pita bread and dip away.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
142
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 15 Ounces canned chickpeas
  • 2 Tablespoons tahini
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cumin
  • 1/8 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cayenne Red Pepper
  • Pita bread (optional)

Directions

Drain chickpeas, reserving 1/4 cup of the liquid. Place chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt and red pepper in food processor; cover. Process until smooth, scraping down sides as necessary. Add reserved liquid; process until smooth. Store in airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days.

To serve, drizzle hummus with olive oil and garnish with chopped green onions, chopped olives or chopped tomato, if desired. Serve with warm pita wedges or pita chips.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving142
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Saturated0.8g4%
Protein7g13%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B60.5mg40.3%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Calcium73mg7%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)35µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)35µg9%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.6%
Phosphorus144mg21%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium200mg4%
Sodium305mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Water87gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
Tags
appetizer
best recipes
chickpeas
dips
Tahini
classic hummus