Step 1: In a large pot, cover 2 cups cubed russet potatoes with salted water. Boil on high. Reduce to medium-low; simmer for 6 minutes. Drain.

Step 2: In a pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Cook 1/4 pound crumbled andouille sausage, 1/2 cup minced onion and 1 tablespoon chopped garlic for 6 minutes.

Step 3: Increase heat to high, and add the potatoes. Season with salt, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon Emeril's Original Essence. When potatoes brown, add 1 cup beef broth and bring to a boil.

Step 4: Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in 1 chopped green onion and 1 tablespoon butter.

Step 5: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 6: Season 4 (6-ounce, 1-inch) salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to an oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon fillets, presentation side down. Cook for 3 minutes; then turn. Brush with 1/2 cup barbecue sauce.

Step 7: Transfer salmon fillets to the oven and cook for 3 minutes (for medium-rare).

Step 8: Divide hash among 4 plates. Top each with one portion of salmon. Mound fried onion rings on top and garnish with chopped parsley. Drizzle with tomato gastrique.