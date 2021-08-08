Need some dinner inspiration? Try this barbecue-glazed salmon served over crispy andouille-potato hash and topped with fried onion rings and tomato gastrique.
This recipe is by Emeril Lagasse and was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups cubed russet potatoes
- Coarse salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 Pound andouille sausage, crumbled
- 1/2 Cup minced onion
- 1 Tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1/2 Teaspoon Emeril's Original Essence
- 1 Cup beef broth
- 1 green onion, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 4 (6-ounce, 1-inch) salmon fillets
- 1/2 Cup barbecue sauce
- Fried onion rings, for garnish
- Chopped parsley, for garnish
- Tomato gastrique, for garnish
For the tomato gastrique:
- 3/4 Cups sugar
- 6 Tablespoons hot sauce
- 5 1/2 Tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Creole mustard
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a large pot, cover 2 cups cubed russet potatoes with salted water. Boil on high. Reduce to medium-low; simmer for 6 minutes. Drain.
Step 2: In a pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil. Cook 1/4 pound crumbled andouille sausage, 1/2 cup minced onion and 1 tablespoon chopped garlic for 6 minutes.
Step 3: Increase heat to high, and add the potatoes. Season with salt, pepper and 1/2 teaspoon Emeril's Original Essence. When potatoes brown, add 1 cup beef broth and bring to a boil.
Step 4: Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in 1 chopped green onion and 1 tablespoon butter.
Step 5: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 6: Season 4 (6-ounce, 1-inch) salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Add remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to an oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon fillets, presentation side down. Cook for 3 minutes; then turn. Brush with 1/2 cup barbecue sauce.
Step 7: Transfer salmon fillets to the oven and cook for 3 minutes (for medium-rare).
Step 8: Divide hash among 4 plates. Top each with one portion of salmon. Mound fried onion rings on top and garnish with chopped parsley. Drizzle with tomato gastrique.
For the tomato gastrique:
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine 3/4 cup sugar, 6 tablespoons hot sauce, 5 1/2 tablespoons cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon Creole mustard, 1 tablespoon tomato paste, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. Mix well.