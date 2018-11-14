  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

By
A tasty gluten-free meal the whole family will love
BBQ Chicken Spaghetti Squash

Delightful Mom Food

Barbecue chicken stuffed spaghetti squash boats are so easy to make, especially if you cook the shredded chicken in the slow cooker! It is a delicious light and hearty gluten-free spaghetti squash recipe you can feel lean about eating!

Recipe courtesy of Delightful Mom Food

2
Servings
829
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 1 1/4 Cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 spaghetti squash
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese or dairy-free cheese
  • 1/4 Cup red onions, sliced or diced
  • 1/4 Cup orange or yellow peppers diced
  • 1/4 Cup cilantro, chopped (for garnish)

Directions

Add the chicken to the slow cooker with 1 cup of barbecue sauce on top. Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 2-4 hours. Shred the chicken using two forks.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Slice the spaghetti squash in half and scoop out the seeds in the center with a spoon. Add a drizzle of olive oil and flip the halves upside down on a baking pan. Add a splash of water to the bottom of the pan. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until the squash is soft when poked with a fork. When it is finished cooking, let it cool enough to handle. Scrape the sides with a fork to fluff the "noodles."

Add 1/4 cup of cheese to each boat, then divide the shredded chicken to each boat. Sprinkle with peppers, onions, and cilantro on top.

Eat it right away or bake at 350 degrees F for 15 minutes to cook the onions and crisp the top slightly. Garnish with the remaining 1/4 cup (or less) barbecue sauce and cilantro.

NOTES

A roasted chicken can be used instead of cooking the chicken in the slow cooker. Just shred a roasted chicken and combine with barbecue sauce before stuffing the squash.

Instead of making these in boats, you can also turn them into a stuffed spaghetti squash casserole. Layer a casserole dish with the cooked squash, cheese, barbecue sauce, peppers, and onions and bake for 15 minutes at 350 F. Garnish with extra sauce and cilantro.

Tags
CCN
spaghetti squash
Chicken

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
32g
49%
Sugar
66g
N/A
Saturated Fat
10g
51%
Cholesterol
136mg
45%
Protein
45g
91%
Carbs
90g
30%
Vitamin A
130µg
14%
Vitamin B12
0.8µg
33.2%
Vitamin B6
1mg
100%
Vitamin C
28mg
31%
Vitamin D
0.8µg
5.6%
Vitamin E
3mg
21%
Vitamin K
10µg
8%
Calcium
292mg
29%
Fiber
5g
20%
Folate (food)
44µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
44µg
11%
Iron
3mg
18%
Magnesium
100mg
24%
Monounsaturated
14g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
20mg
100%
Phosphorus
487mg
70%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
1090mg
23%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
28.1%
Sodium
2180mg
91%
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
20%
Trans
0.2g
N/A
Zinc
3mg
26%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.