Barbecue Chicken Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Add the chicken to the slow cooker with 1 cup of barbecue sauce on top. Cook on low for 6 hours or high for 2-4 hours. Shred the chicken using two forks.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Slice the spaghetti squash in half and scoop out the seeds in the center with a spoon. Add a drizzle of olive oil and flip the halves upside down on a baking pan. Add a splash of water to the bottom of the pan. Bake for 35-45 minutes or until the squash is soft when poked with a fork. When it is finished cooking, let it cool enough to handle. Scrape the sides with a fork to fluff the "noodles."

Add 1/4 cup of cheese to each boat, then divide the shredded chicken to each boat. Sprinkle with peppers, onions, and cilantro on top.

Eat it right away or bake at 350 degrees F for 15 minutes to cook the onions and crisp the top slightly. Garnish with the remaining 1/4 cup (or less) barbecue sauce and cilantro.

NOTES

A roasted chicken can be used instead of cooking the chicken in the slow cooker. Just shred a roasted chicken and combine with barbecue sauce before stuffing the squash.



Instead of making these in boats, you can also turn them into a stuffed spaghetti squash casserole. Layer a casserole dish with the cooked squash, cheese, barbecue sauce, peppers, and onions and bake for 15 minutes at 350 F. Garnish with extra sauce and cilantro.