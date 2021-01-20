This sandwich recipe brings together two cultures. Delicious flavors from pickled vegetables and cold cuts in between a French baguette to create a well-made Vietnamese banh mi sandwich.
Courtesy of Simply Vietnamese Cooking
Ingredients
- 4 small baguettes or 2 regular baguettes, cut into four 6-inch sections
- Mayonnaise
- Butter, softened to room temperature
- Chicken and Pork Pâté or prepared pâté, optional
- 12 slices cold cuts such as Vietnamese pâtés (cha lua or cha que), prosciutto, smoked ham or thinly sliced roast turkey
- 1 hothouse cucumber or 3 small 1 pickling cucumbers, peeled and cut lengthwise into 1⁄4-inch (0.5 cm) thick strips
- 1 1/2 Cup Everyday Pickled Carrots
- 4 fresh jalapeño chiles, cut diagonally into thin ovals, or 1 tbsp (15 mL) chile-garlic sauce or any hot sauce
- Fresh cilantro (12 to 24 whole sprigs)
For the Everyday Pickled Carrots
- 1 1/2 Cup water
- 3/4 Cups white vinegar
- 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 3 Cups shredded carrots
Directions
Slice halfway into the side of each small baguette or section of a large one, leaving one long side attached.
Set up a little assembly line, placing the 4 little loaves on a cutting board, handy to all the ingredients and condiments.
Generously spread both sides of each loaf with mayonnaise or butter or both.
Spread a nice dollop of pâté, if using, thinly over the top half of each sandwich.
Place 3 slices of cold cuts on the bottom half of each sandwich and top with cucumber strips.
Divide pickled carrots among the 4 sandwiches, spreading over meat and cucumber and adding a spoonful of the brine to each serving.
Lay several jalapeño slices along each row of filling.
Top with 6 cilantro sprigs.
Close each sandwich, pressing gently to bring the flavors together, and serve at room temperature.
Or wrap each sandwich tightly in waxed paper, plastic wrap or foil, and set aside until serving time.
For the Everyday Pickled Carrots
In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine water, vinegar, sugar and salt.
Cook, swirling once or twice, until sugar and salt dissolve and brine is clear and smooth, 3 to 4 minutes.
Transfer to a bowl and let cool to room temperature. (Pour brine into a cake pan, pie pan or a metal bowl and place it in the freezer briefly if you’re in a hurry.)
Add shredded carrots to cooled brine, toss well and set aside for 20 to 30 minutes.
Serve at room temperature or transfer to a jar, cover and refrigerate until serving time.
Scoop out carrots from the brine as you need them and store the remainder in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.