Slice halfway into the side of each small baguette or section of a large one, leaving one long side attached.

Set up a little assembly line, placing the 4 little loaves on a cutting board, handy to all the ingredients and condiments.

Generously spread both sides of each loaf with mayonnaise or butter or both.

Spread a nice dollop of pâté, if using, thinly over the top half of each sandwich.

Place 3 slices of cold cuts on the bottom half of each sandwich and top with cucumber strips.

Divide pickled carrots among the 4 sandwiches, spreading over meat and cucumber and adding a spoonful of the brine to each serving.

Lay several jalapeño slices along each row of filling.

Top with 6 cilantro sprigs.

Close each sandwich, pressing gently to bring the flavors together, and serve at room temperature.

Or wrap each sandwich tightly in waxed paper, plastic wrap or foil, and set aside until serving time.