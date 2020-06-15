Banana, Cherry and Roasted Cinnamon Bread Pudding

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix cherries and rum in small bowl. Let stand 5 minutes.

Mix sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the sugar mixture.

Mix eggs, remaining sugar mixture, 2 teaspoons of the vanilla and salt in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Stir in milk until well blended. Add bread cubes and bananas; toss to coat well.

Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cherries evenly over top. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the reserved sugar mixture.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool slightly on wire rack.

Meanwhile, beat cream, remaining 1/4 cup sugar mixture and 1 teaspoon vanilla in medium bowl with electric mixer just until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve warm bread pudding with whipped cream.