Banana, Cherry and Roasted Cinnamon Bread Pudding

Dried cherries add a festive touch to this bread pudding. For a moist pudding, make sure the bread cubes are soaked with the milk mixture.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup dried cherries
- 1 Tablespoon rum
- 1 Cup sugar
- 4 Teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Roasted Saigon Cinnamon
- 4 eggs
- 3 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract, divided
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 3 Cups milk
- 7 Cups challah, French or Italian bread cubes
- 2 ripe bananas, sliced
- 1 Cup heavy cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix cherries and rum in small bowl. Let stand 5 minutes.
Mix sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the sugar mixture.
Mix eggs, remaining sugar mixture, 2 teaspoons of the vanilla and salt in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Stir in milk until well blended. Add bread cubes and bananas; toss to coat well.
Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cherries evenly over top. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the reserved sugar mixture.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool slightly on wire rack.
Meanwhile, beat cream, remaining 1/4 cup sugar mixture and 1 teaspoon vanilla in medium bowl with electric mixer just until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve warm bread pudding with whipped cream.