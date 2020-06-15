  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Banana, Cherry and Roasted Cinnamon Bread Pudding

June 15, 2020 | 8:19pm
Delicious when made with challah bread
Banana, Cherry and Roasted Cinnamon Bread Pudding
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Dried cherries add a festive touch to this bread pudding. For a moist pudding, make sure the bread cubes are soaked with the milk mixture.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
55 m
15 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
300
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup dried cherries
  • 1 Tablespoon rum
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 4 Teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Roasted Saigon Cinnamon
  • 4 eggs
  • 3 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract, divided
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 3 Cups milk
  • 7 Cups challah, French or Italian bread cubes
  • 2 ripe bananas, sliced
  • 1 Cup heavy cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix cherries and rum in small bowl. Let stand 5 minutes.

Mix sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Reserve 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the sugar mixture.

Mix eggs, remaining sugar mixture, 2 teaspoons of the vanilla and salt in large bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Stir in milk until well blended. Add bread cubes and bananas; toss to coat well.

Pour into greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle cherries evenly over top. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the reserved sugar mixture.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cool slightly on wire rack.

Meanwhile, beat cream, remaining 1/4 cup sugar mixture and 1 teaspoon vanilla in medium bowl with electric mixer just until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve warm bread pudding with whipped cream.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving300
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol87mg29%
Protein7g14%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin A143µg16%
Vitamin B120.4µg18.2%
Vitamin B60.2mg12%
Vitamin C3mg4%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium133mg13%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg10%
Folic acid5µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium27mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus134mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium256mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.1%
Sodium223mg9%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.1%
Water101gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.3%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
