Baked Tomatoes

February 21, 2021 | 11:39am
A classic Southern-style side dish
Baked Tomatoes
This baked tomato dish uses brown sugar to enhance the natural sweetness of the tomatoes, and breadcrumbs and eggs to add a crispy, creamy texture. Baked tomato casserole is a Southern favorite that works as a side dish with so many different meals.

This recipe is by Julie Rothman and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 heaping tablespoon flour
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 Cup brown sugar
  • 2 slices bread
  • 4 to 5 large tomatoes, diced
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/4 Cup fresh basil, chopped (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs with 1 heaping tablespoon flour, a pinch of salt and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Crumble 2 slices of bread and add to the egg mixture. Add 4 to 5 large diced tomatoes. Mix well.

Step 3: Pour mixture into a greased pie pan or baking dish and dot with 1 to 2 tablespoons butter. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 4: Reduce heat to 400 F and bake for another 15 minutes or until firm in the middle. Garnish with 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, if desired.

