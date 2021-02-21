Baked Tomatoes

This baked tomato dish uses brown sugar to enhance the natural sweetness of the tomatoes, and breadcrumbs and eggs to add a crispy, creamy texture. Baked tomato casserole is a Southern favorite that works as a side dish with so many different meals.
This recipe is by Julie Rothman and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- 1 heaping tablespoon flour
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 Cup brown sugar
- 2 slices bread
- 4 to 5 large tomatoes, diced
- 1 to 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/4 Cup fresh basil, chopped (optional)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: In a large bowl, beat 2 eggs with 1 heaping tablespoon flour, a pinch of salt and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Crumble 2 slices of bread and add to the egg mixture. Add 4 to 5 large diced tomatoes. Mix well.
Step 3: Pour mixture into a greased pie pan or baking dish and dot with 1 to 2 tablespoons butter. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 4: Reduce heat to 400 F and bake for another 15 minutes or until firm in the middle. Garnish with 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, if desired.