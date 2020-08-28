Bacon Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheese

August 28, 2020 | 5:50pm
Photo courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Is this a twist on grilled cheee or a twist on mac and cheese? Either way, it's as decadant as it gets.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian.
Ingredients
- 2 slices King’s Hawaiian Original Sliced Bread
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1/2 Cup prepared mac and cheese
- 4 slices cooked bacon
Directions
Melt butter in a skillet. Cook bacon, drain.
Place slice of bread in skillet and add a layer of mac and cheese and top with bacon.
Place slice of bread on top. Cook on both sides until the bread is crispy.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving1008
Total Fat82g100%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated36g100%
Cholesterol174mg58%
Protein37g74%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A283µg31%
Vitamin B121µg49%
Vitamin B60.4mg31.2%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium532mg53%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)75µg19%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated29gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg50%
Phosphorus569mg81%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium386mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg40.9%
Sodium1489mg62%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg48.3%
Trans1gN/A
Water99gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
