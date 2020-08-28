  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Bacon Mac and Cheese Grilled Cheese

August 28, 2020 | 5:50pm
A mouthwatering spin on two classics
Photo courtesy of King's Hawaiian

Is this a twist on grilled cheee or a twist on mac and cheese? Either way,  it's as decadant as it gets. 

Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
1008
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 slices King’s Hawaiian Original Sliced Bread
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 Cup prepared mac and cheese
  • 4 slices cooked bacon

Directions

Melt butter in a skillet. Cook bacon, drain.

Place slice of bread in skillet and add a layer of mac and cheese and top with bacon.

Place slice of bread on top. Cook on both sides until the bread is crispy. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving1008
Total Fat82g100%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated36g100%
Cholesterol174mg58%
Protein37g74%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A283µg31%
Vitamin B121µg49%
Vitamin B60.4mg31.2%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium532mg53%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)75µg19%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated29gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg50%
Phosphorus569mg81%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium386mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg40.9%
Sodium1489mg62%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg48.3%
Trans1gN/A
Water99gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
Tags
