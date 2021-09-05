Step 1: In a skillet over medium-low heat, cook 4 strips bacon, about 10 minutes. Flip the bacon and cook the other side until crispy, about 5 minutes more. Remove the bacon, and reserve it for the drink garnish. Let the bacon fat cool in the pan for a few minutes, then transfer it to a container.

Step 2: In a large sealable container (or 2 canning jars), combine 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat, 1 tablespoon black peppercorns and 1 bottle (750 milliliters) vodka. Seal and refrigerate 6 hours to allow the flavors to integrate.

Step 3: Transfer to the freezer; freeze, 30 to 60 minutes. The fat cap will look like hardened wax curdling on top of the surface. Skim off the fat cap with a big spoon and discard.

Step 4: Let the infused vodka come to room temperature, then pass it through a fine-mesh strainer lined with cheesecloth or a coffee filter. Store in a sealed container and refrigerate for up to 3 months.

Step 5: Proceed with your favorite Bloody Mary recipe, using the bacon-infused vodka as your spirit base and garnishing with the skewered BLTs (recipe follows).