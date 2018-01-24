Bacon Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits

Preheat the oven 350ºF.



In a large bowl whisk together flour, salt, pepper, baking powder. Cut the butter into cubes and toss into dry mixture. Press the butter and the flour mixture together with your hands to create little petals.

Stir in the the bacon, Cheddar and scallions.

Add the buttermilk and form a dough that's not too wet. A little crumbly is good.



Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Gently form smaller balls from it and press the dough into 1-inch thich discs.

Lay the discs on the baking sheet and bake at 350ºF for about 20 minutes or until golden brown.