Bacon Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits
The perfect addition to your brunch
Jan 24, 2018 | 8:21 pm
By
Editor
Bacon Buttermilk
sf_foodphoto/iStock

Brunch is served!

There's nothing like some homemade biscuits to take your brunch to the next level. You can make these in less than 30 minutes and you'll be amazed how flavorful they are. It's best to use a sharp Cheddar with this recipe.

Ready in
30 m
6
Servings
314
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cup of flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 teaspoon baking powder
  • 6 tablespoons chilled butter
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk (less or more if needed)
  • 2 tablespoons cooked bacon, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup sharp Cheddar
  • 1/8 cup scallions, sautéed (optional)
  • pinch of pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven 350ºF.

In a large bowl whisk together flour, salt, pepper, baking powder. Cut the butter into cubes and toss into dry mixture. Press the butter and the flour mixture together with your hands to create little petals.

Stir in the the bacon, Cheddar and scallions.

Add the buttermilk and form a dough that's not too wet. A little crumbly is good.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Gently form smaller balls from it and press the dough into 1-inch thich discs.

Lay the discs on the baking sheet and bake at 350ºF for about 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
12g
17%
Sugar
8g
9%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
9mg
3%
Carbohydrate, by difference
44g
34%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
28µg
4%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
8mg
11%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
15µg
17%
Calcium, Ca
138mg
14%
Choline, total
6mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
60µg
15%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
36mg
11%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
266mg
38%
Selenium, Se
10µg
18%
Sodium, Na
694mg
46%
Water
53g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
