Baar Baar Butter Chicken

Preheat conventional oven to 300 degrees F. (Alternate instructions for tandoor are below.)

Mix all the dry spices, salt, chopped coriander and ginger garlic paste with hung curd. Add mustard oil and mix well.

Add chicken pieces to the curd mixture and mix well. Keep it in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours.

Put the chicken pieces on a sheet pan and cook in oven for 25 minutes. (For tandoor, place chicken on skewer and cook for 10-15 minutes or until done.)

While the chicken is cooking, make the pepper makhani.