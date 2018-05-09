This salad pairs sweet mango with savory spices

Influencer and supermom Ayesha Curry shares a light, refreshing, and flavorful salmon recipe perfect for any night of the week. This salad features delicious honey mangos, a tangy vinaigrette, and a sweet and spicy dry rub.

Recipe courtesy of Ayesha Curry on behalf of the National Mango Board