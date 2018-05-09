  1. Home
Ayesha Curry's Spiced Salmon Mango Avocado Salad

May 9, 2018 | 2:30 pm
By
Editor
This salad pairs sweet mango with savory spices
Ayesha Curry's Spiced Salmon Mango Avocado Salad
Ayesha Curry on behalf of the National Mango Board

Influencer and supermom Ayesha Curry shares a light, refreshing, and flavorful salmon recipe perfect for any night of the week. This salad features delicious honey mangos, a tangy vinaigrette, and a sweet and spicy dry rub.

Recipe courtesy of Ayesha Curry on behalf of the National Mango Board

Ready in
35
Prep10
Cook25
4
Servings
785
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the salmon:

  • 1 1/2 to 2 Pound salmon filet
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil

For the rub:

  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 Tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 2 Tablespoons ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt and pepper
  • 1/4 Teaspoon dried thyme
  • Fresh lemon juice, to taste (optional)

For the vinaigrette:

  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 4 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon serrano pepper, minced (optional)
  • 1/4 Cup cilantro, chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

For the salad:

  • 4 Cups arugula
  • 1 honey mango, peeled and cubed
  • 1 avocado, pitted and cubed
  • 1/2 red onion, diced

Directions

For the salmon:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Cut salmon into 1 1/2-to-2-inch-wide slices.

In a baking dish, sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil.

For the rub:

Mix all the dry rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Cover salmon with dry rub and massage gently.

Transfer to oven and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.

For the vinaigrette:

Mix vinaigrette ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside to allow the flavors to develop, about 5 to 10 minutes.

For the salad:

Combine honey mango, avocado, and onions in a medium bowl and stir in vinaigrette.

Remove salmon from the oven and allow to cool, about 10 minutes.

Layer arugula evenly across a serving platter, drizzle with the mango vinaigrette, then top with the salmon and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
53g
82%
Sugar
23g
N/A
Saturated Fat
10g
49%
Cholesterol
109mg
36%
Protein
45g
90%
Carbs
36g
12%
Vitamin A
222µg
25%
Vitamin B12
6µg
100%
Vitamin B6
2mg
86%
Vitamin C
55mg
91%
Vitamin E
14mg
70%
Vitamin K
61µg
76%
Calcium
138mg
14%
Fiber
9g
35%
Folate (food)
159µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
159µg
40%
Iron
5mg
30%
Magnesium
117mg
29%
Monounsaturated
25g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
20mg
99%
Phosphorus
576mg
82%
Polyunsaturated
11g
N/A
Potassium
1491mg
43%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
30.8%
Sodium
1025mg
43%
Sugars, added
9g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.5mg
35.6%
Zinc
2mg
12%
