Influencer and supermom Ayesha Curry shares a light, refreshing, and flavorful salmon recipe perfect for any night of the week. This salad features delicious honey mangos, a tangy vinaigrette, and a sweet and spicy dry rub.
Recipe courtesy of Ayesha Curry on behalf of the National Mango Board
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Cut salmon into 1 1/2-to-2-inch-wide slices.
In a baking dish, sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil.
Mix all the dry rub ingredients together in a small bowl. Cover salmon with dry rub and massage gently.
Transfer to oven and cook for 15 to 20 minutes.
Mix vinaigrette ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside to allow the flavors to develop, about 5 to 10 minutes.
Combine honey mango, avocado, and onions in a medium bowl and stir in vinaigrette.
Remove salmon from the oven and allow to cool, about 10 minutes.
Layer arugula evenly across a serving platter, drizzle with the mango vinaigrette, then top with the salmon and serve.