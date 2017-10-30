Autumnal Squash Pizza with Sage-Parsley Pesto

If you're looking for the perfect way to spend a chilly evening at home, this is it. This vegan, healthy, autumnal recipe won't disappoint on flavor and is well worth the effort.
This recipe is from the book PLANTLAB: Crafting the Future of Food by Matthew Kenney (Regan Arts), which will be available for purchase on November 14.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the dough hook attachment, dissolve the yeast and the sugar in the water.
Add the 00 flour and mix on low for 13 minutes. Add the salt and continue mixing on low for 3 minutes. Add the extra-virgin olive oil and mix on medium low for 2 minutes.
Place dough in an oiled bowl and let rise at room temperature, covered with a damp towel, for 40 minutes. Form the dough into a round ball.
Proof the dough at room temperature, covered with a slightly damp towel, for 40 minutes. Place the rested dough in a separate, covered container or bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and allow the dough to ferment overnight.
Allow the dough to rest for 1 hour at room temperature before using.
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Toss the squash and garlic together on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and season with the rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper.
Roast the mixture until the squash is tender, about 35 minutes.
Place the roasted squash, roasted garlic, and vegetable stock in a high-speed blender. Purée until very smooth.
Taste, adjust seasonings, and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Remove both ends of the squash with a chef’s knife, and cut the squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds with a spoon and discard.
Place thyme on a baking sheet and top with the squash halves, cut-side down. Drizzle olive oil over the squash and salt liberally.
Roast at 400°F until tender, about 25 minutes.
Let cool slightly, then scrape the squash into strands with a fork. Discard the squash skins.
Store squash in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
In a food processor, combine all ingredients except for the olive oil.
Pulse until the mixture forms a thick paste. Reduce processor speed to low and slowly stream in the olive oil.
Add a small amount of water if the mixture gets too thick.
Store in a closed container at room temperature until ready to serve.
Blend the almonds and water in a high-speed blender.
Strain the mixture to separate the almond milk from the pulp. Discard the pulp.
Pour the milk into a large pot and heat to 194°F, monitoring the temperature with a thermometer.
Whisk in the citric acid, lemon zest, and salt. Remove from heat and let stand for 15 minutes.
Pour into a strainer lined with cheesecloth.
Cover with plastic wrap, refrigerate, and let the ricotta drain for a few hours before transferring to a sealed container.
Preheat the oven to 450°F. Place dough on a lightly floured work surface and use your hands to flatten and stretch the dough into a round.
Starting at the center and working outward, use your fingertips to press the dough to a 1/4-inch thickness.
Turn over and stretch the dough until it will not stretch any further, to about 16 inches in diameter, taking care to maintain the round shape.
Brush the top of the dough with olive oil to prevent the dough from getting soggy once the toppings are added.
Lightly sprinkle a pizza peel (or a flat baking sheet) with cornmeal or 00 flour.
Spoon butternut squash purée on top of the dough, then top with spaghetti squash, almond ricotta, and sage-parsley pesto.
Bake pizza until the crust is deep golden brown, about 10–15 minutes.