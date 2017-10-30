Autumnal Squash Pizza with Sage-Parsley Pesto

In the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the dough hook attachment, dissolve the yeast and the sugar in the water.

Add the 00 flour and mix on low for 13 minutes. Add the salt and continue mixing on low for 3 minutes. Add the extra-virgin olive oil and mix on medium low for 2 minutes.

Place dough in an oiled bowl and let rise at room temperature, covered with a damp towel, for 40 minutes. Form the dough into a round ball.

Proof the dough at room temperature, covered with a slightly damp towel, for 40 minutes. Place the rested dough in a separate, covered container or bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and allow the dough to ferment overnight.

Allow the dough to rest for 1 hour at room temperature before using.